The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 381 overnight, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 88,054 — or 41.9 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 453 — to 99,091, or 47.2% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.0 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.0 percent have received at least one dose.
C-U Public Health reports that 93.2 percent of Champaign County residents 65 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
Here are latest percentages in other age brackets in the county receiving at least one dose:
- 12-15: 23.1 percent.
- 16-24: 53.3 percent.
- 25-39: 57 percent.
- 40-64: 58.4 percent.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,308, up by 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,250. That's 33.3 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,058, or 32.08 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,025, up by 91 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,266. That's 32.2 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,759, or 29.57 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,809, up by 14 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,280. That's 39.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,529, or 34.15 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,913, up by 49 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,506. That's 30.8 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,407, or 30.46 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,755, up by 36 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,725. That's 41.0 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,030, or 36.78 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,573 up by 232 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,857. That's 27.2 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,716, or 23.07 percent of the total population.
Join @DonMoyerBGC @CU_PublicHealth on Sat. 6/12 9 am to 3 pm. for this community vaccination clinic to increase vaccination rates in Champaign-Urbana. Limited walk-ins will be available. See the link below!https://t.co/z70cGAvcJR pic.twitter.com/RHKRQUtWij— Community Coalition (@walkas1) May 27, 2021
VERMILION COUNTY: Sixth death of May announced
A woman in her 80s became the 138th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said early Friday evening.
The death was the county's sixth in May linked to COVID-19.
The county also reported 21 new COVID cases, pushing its pandemic total to 9,897. With 18 residents released from isolation, 144 of those cases are considered active.
Nine COVID-positive residents at hospitalized, Toole said.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- One in their 70s
- Three in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- Five in their 40s
- Four in their 30s
- Two teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- One toddler
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3,080 tests, 33 cases
Of 3,080 new tests, 33 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,930.
Active cases were up by 15, to 205. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 38 (up 5)
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 (up 9)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 (down 3)
- 61820/Champaign: 18 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 16 (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 (down 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,176 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,290 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,612 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,188 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,805 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,422 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,360 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,459,717 tests
- 20,930 confirmed cases
- 205 active cases
- 20,577 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 245 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,609 close contacts quarantined
- 3,409 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose from 2.5 to 2.8 percent, after new data from May 25 (952 tests, 34 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: