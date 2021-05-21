University of Illinois saliva tests for COVID-19 may become available to the community at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the state will pick up the cost of testing being done at that location for county employees and that State Farm Center was also opening to the rest of the community for testing.
Exactly when remains uncertain.
“We are working out the details to make this a reality,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler told the N-G's Deb Pressey.
VERMILION COUNTY: 181 active cases, 13 hospitalized
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,573 new cases statewide Friday.
Vermilion County reported 106, including one from a resident who told local health officials they'd been fully vaccinated.
"Please continue to be vigilant. Make smart choices. Be safe," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole wrote in Friday's update.
Thirteen COVID-positive residents remain hospitalized. With 65 residents released from isolation, 181 of Vermilion's cases are considered active.
How Friday's new cases break down by age:
- Two residents in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Three in their 70s
- 11 in their 60s
- 17 in their 50s
- 16 in their 40s
- 12 in their 30s
- 16 in their 20s
- 11 teens
- Nine grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- Two toddlers
- Four infants
VACCINATIONS: 96,309 in Champaign County have now received at least one dose
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 896 overnight, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 85,216 — or 40.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 804 — to 96,309, or 45.9% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 46.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 52.5 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,028, up by 92 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,080. That's 32.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,948, or 31.38 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,708, up by 70 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,116. That's 31.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,592, or 28.71 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,609, up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,200. That's 39.2 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,409, or 33.24 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,530, up by 75 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,327. That's 30.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,203, or 29.72 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,500, up by 179 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,590. That's 40.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,910, or 36.05 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,730 up by 312 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,402. That's 26.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,328, or 22.56 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3,292 tests, 17 cases
A woman in her 70s became the 148th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Friday.
The death was the county's third in May and 36th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 70s.
Meanwhile, of 3,292 new tests, 17 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,803.
Active cases were down by by four, to 269.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 46 (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 39 (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 35 (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 32 (down 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 30 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,150 cases (+5)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,270 cases (+1)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,594 cases (+2)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,162 cases (+1)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,791 cases (+2)
- 10-and-under: 1,406 cases (+1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,355 cases (+5)
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 9 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,440,975 tests
- 20,803 confirmed cases
- 269 active cases
- 20,387 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 6 county residents hospitalized
- 315 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,401 close contacts quarantined
- 3,389 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 2.7 to 2.6 percent, after new data from May 18 (1,050 tests, 23 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Moultrie County: 1.3 percent (+0.2)
- Douglas County: 1.8 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign County: 2.6 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 3.2 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 3.2 percent (-1.0)
- Vermilion County: 3.3 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 3.6 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.7 percent (-0.6)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 1,902 tests, 1 case
On the Thursday after finals week, the UI campus reported that one of 1,902 tests came back positive.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
For the past seven days, 17 of 19,670 tests have come back positive — six involving undergrads, two grad students, seven faculty-staff members and two classified as "other."