The 447-day wait is almost over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed in announcing that Phase 5 is officially a go, effective 12:01 a.m. next Friday.
With key statewide metrics all checking out, he said Friday, “Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”
Come June 10, there will be no state-set capacity limits for gatherings of any kind, indoors or out, with restaurants, bars, churches, theaters, retailers, Wrigley Field and all other venues statewide allowed to fill up for the first time since March 21, 2020.
While the state encourages businesses and venues to "continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors," requirements for mandatory social distancing in indoor seated venues and daily health screenings for employees and guests will be removed.
"Upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," the governor's office announced.
The state "will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings, as well as in schools, day cares and educational institutions pursuant to the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC guidance. Businesses and local municipalities can put in place additional mitigations as they deem appropriate."
The announcement came as the state's seven-day positivity rate continued to decline (1.3 percent as of Friday) and vaccination totals continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace (67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose, with 51 percent fully vaccinated).
“This pandemic has robbed us of many of our freedoms such as going to ball games and concerts, celebrating graduations, weddings, and birthdays, going to dinner with friends and even sharing a hug with loved ones we don’t live with,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday. “The vaccine is giving us our freedoms back and allowing us to move to Phase 5. Let’s keep the vaccination momentum going so we can put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror and not look back.”
AREA: 48.9% of eligible Champaign County residents are fully vaccinated
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 247 overnight, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 89,675 — or 42.7 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 316 — to 100,740, or 48.0% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.9 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,506, up by 25 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,344. That's 33.9 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,162, or 32.74 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,269, up by 103 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,373. That's 32.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,896, or 30.27 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,032, up by 21 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,405. That's 40.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,628, or 34.89 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,144, up by 22 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,614. That's 31.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,530, or 30.90 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,940, up by 23 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,826. That's 41.6 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,114, or 37.29 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 39,075 up by 115 overnight.
- First doses administered: 21,091. That's 27.5 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,984, or 23.41 percent of the total population.
FATALITIES: Champaign County man in 80s, Vermilion woman in 70s among lives lost
A man in his 80s became the 149th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Friday.
The fatality was the county's first of June and 46th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 80s.
Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 46 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
Vermilion County also reported a COVID death on Friday — involving a woman in her 70s. It's the county's second this month and 140th of the pandemic.
Kids get COVID-19 too. Hospitalization of Adolescents Aged 12–17 Years with ... https://t.co/mCIiyfztNB via @CDCgov— IDPH (@IDPH) June 4, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 5, hospitalizations hold at 15
Of 3,234 new tests, 21 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,029.
Active cases were down by five, to 148, the lowest they've been since Aug. 20, when there were 140.
COVID hospitalizations held at 15.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61802/Urbana: 25 (up 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 24 (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 14 (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 (down 5)
- 61820/Champaign: 10 (down 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 10 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 (up 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 (down 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,191 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,304 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,630 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,202 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,818 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,434 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,368 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 597 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 156 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,475,545 tests
- 21,029 confirmed cases
- 148 active cases
- 20,733 recovered cases
- 149 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 158 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,720 close contacts quarantined
- 3,437 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.5 to 2.3 percent, after new data from June 1 (431 tests, 12 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: