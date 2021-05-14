On Day 1 of the state entering the "bridge" between phases 4 and 5, the number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 393.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 80,575 — or 38.4 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 68 — to 92,317, or 44.0% of Champaign County's population.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,546, up by 63 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,881. That's 31.0 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,665, or 29.58 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,173, up by 8 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,984. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,189, or 26.64 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,219, up by 21 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,985. That's 37.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,234, or 31.92 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,983, up by 22 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,098. That's 29.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,885, or 28.56 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,921, up by 185 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,375. That's 38.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,546, or 33.83 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,789 up by 101 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,908. That's 25.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,881, or 21.98 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: 5,469 tests, two cases
On the second-to-last day of finals week, the UI campus reported its second straight two-case day.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.03 percent when Thursday's 5,469 and two cases were added Friday.
Numbers for Friday will be updated Saturday.
For the past seven days, just 13 of 41,234 tests have come back positive — 10 involving undergrads, one faculty-staff and two classified as "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 6,294 tests, 29 cases
Of 6,294 new tests, 29 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,644.
Active cases were down by two, to 283, while hospitalizations held at 11.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 67 (up 4)
- 61820/Champaign: 43 (up 8)
- 61801/Urbana: 40 (down 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 (up 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 28 (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 (down 6)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 (down 6)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 5 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 (up 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,113 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,248 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,572 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,147 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,767 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,383 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,346 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 589 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,408,745 tests
- 20,644 confirmed cases
- 283 active cases
- 20,214 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 387 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,138 close contacts quarantined
- 3,354 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.9 to 2.8 percent Friday after new data from May 11 (1,078 tests, 28 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.7 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign County: 2.8 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois County: 4.7 percent (+0.6)
- Piatt County: 4.8 percent (+0.8)
- Moultrie County: 5.1 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 5.1 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 7.1 percent (-1.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.