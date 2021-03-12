DEB PRESSEY: Carle's second-shot appointments for Pfizer vaccine back on next week
Champaign County's first doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during a by-appointment-only, eight-hour clinic at the Douglass Community Center set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Sign up here.
The C-U Public Health District made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Within two hours, all of the slots for the first six hours were booked.
VACCINE CLINIC TOMORROW from 10 AM-6 PM. Appointments required. Champaign County for those who qualify under 1a or 1b. pic.twitter.com/BtlrlPRNPr— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) March 12, 2021
Walgreens will host the clinic at the center, located at 512 East Grove Street in Champaign.
Signups are open to any adult living or working in Champaign County who's eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
VERMILION COUNTY: National Guard to set up shop
Much-needed help’s on the way to Vermilion County to assist in the health department’s effort to vaccinate more residents.
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the deployment of National Guard members to help vaccination efforts in two counties — Vermilion and DeKalb.
Starting Monday, they’ll staff two Vermilion sites — at Danville Area Community College and the Vermilion Regional Airport — both capable of administering up to 270 doses a day when that much vaccine is available.
The added personnel, supplies and vaccine “will allow us to accomplish in a few weeks what we thought would take us months,” Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
It’s the latest bit of good news for Vermilion. Late Thursday, Toole announced that “both OSF and Carle Hoopeston are sending us some of their Moderna vaccine to allow us to resume scheduling appointments for clinics at DACC and at the airport March 21-27. We are grateful beyond words.”
At last count, on Thursday, more than 1,320 Illinois National Guard service members were assisting with COVID-19 response statewide, according to Pritzker’s office.
AREA: 31% of Champaign County adults 16 and older fully vaccinated
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 173 overnight, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 53,537 — or 25.5 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 101 more second doses administered, 18.8 percent (39,420 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (25.0 percent as of Friday) and Cass (19.2) have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 31.0 percent, up by 0.1 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 22.8 percent, unchanged.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,707, up 120 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,177. That's 20.1 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,530, or 9.7 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,417, up 329 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,425. That's 17.6 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,992, or 10.23 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,158, up 62 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,097. That's 23.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,061, or 15.54 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,584, up 465 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,083. That's 18.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,501, or 12.68 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,157, up 319 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,510. That's 27.5 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,647, or 16.14 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 20,730, up 1,339 overnight.
- First doses administered: 13,163. That's 17.1 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,567, or 9.85 percent of the total population.