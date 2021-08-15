MONTICELLO — As the president of the Monticello Railway Museum, George Roadcap is the final decision-maker on day-to-day operations at the nonprofit, all-volunteer railroad museum in Monticello, about 18 miles west of Champaign.
“It’s hard to make decisions during a pandemic,” he said, “but sometimes, those decisions are made for us.”
Last year, the pandemic made a lot of those decisions. The museum never was able to open, and instead, the staff and volunteers spent the summer on maintenance projects and began a thorough inspection on a steam engine.
“Every 15 years, we basically have to tear it all apart and inspect it and clean it, so we started that process a year early,” he said. “And we took the opportunity to really clean and do a lot of maintenance on the grounds.”
This year is different. The museum is open and the crowds have returned.
“The crowds are back and larger than normal, and that is great,” he said. “People just want to get out. I think that is the main thing. We hear from people that they are happy they can go do something again. We have a better online and social media presence than we did, and that may be helping a little bit, but I think it is largely that people want to get out and do something and get their hands on something. It is not easy being virtual.”
The museum is home to more than 100 pieces of railroad equipment, including several restored diesel locomotives and cars. The museum offers a tourist railroad which operates excursion trains over a former railroad line that was owned by Illinois Terminal and Illinois Central Gulf. For a donation, guests can operate one of the locomotives during the “Throttle Time” program. Trains run May through October and on holidays.
The museum was founded in 1966 as “SPUR” — Society for the Perpetuation of Unretired Railfans. SPUR’s goal at that time was to maintain and operate steam-powered passenger train excursions. In 1969 the name was changed to the Monticello & Sangamon Valley Railroad Historical Society, Inc., and then, in 1982, the name was again changed to Monticello Railway Museum (MRM), which stands to this day.
The museum also collects, preserves, interprets and exhibits materials and artifacts from throughout the history of trains and railroading.
Because of the layout of the museum, the staff did extra cleaning and took all precautions suggested by the Piatt-DeWitt Bi-County Health Department during the break and this year’s re-opening.
“We posted signs about social distancing, and we had extremely good compliance with the mask mandate until that was lifted,” he said. “Both our patrons and our volunteers cooperated fully. I never heard any complaints. We had equipment where people could ride on outdoors. We have open-air cars and all of the windows were open so of course we paid attention and followed all of the guidelines, but it was pretty simple for us.”
While Roadcap is happy that the crowds are back, he is keeping a close eye on the delta variant.
“I am excited about the future, but it will be a struggle if we don’t get to do our Polar Express trains this Christmas, because that will really set a lot of things back for us,” he said. “But we have a very strong volunteer base and support from those volunteers and a lot of donors that keep us going. We are managing to hold our heads above water at this point.”