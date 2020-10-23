A year ago, the interview was held in the brand-new Smith Center. Lovie Smith welcomed beat writer Bob Asmussen into his office for an exclusive chat. That seems like decades ago. Since then, the Illini have gone to a bowl game, added a bunch of transfers and watched their world flipped upside down by COVID-19. This time, they talked on the phone about Smith’s first four seasons at Illinois, how long he wants to coach and who he’s picking for president.
How do you like Zoom?
We’re adjusting to it. There’s a lot of ways to communicate. This is our new normal, so I have no issues with it all.
What are your favorite moments as Illinois coach?
It would be hard to say favorite moment. That‘s like, ‘Bob, who’s your favorite child?’ Start off with our first big win, beating Wisconsin. That was pretty thrilling. After we beat Wisconsin, following it up with the big win against Purdue. Purdue had embarrassed us the year before. We enjoyed that. But it’s hard to beat the Michigan State game. To go on the road with so much at stake, having to win to get into a bowl game and the way we did it. Pretty exciting. Those are games. And just being around the guys and developing our program on a daily basis has been fun. I love coming to work every day. I ride my bike to work. Love where we live.
What’s been the biggest disappointment?
There have been a few of those, too. We were soundly beaten by Iowa here at home a few years back (63-0 in 2018). Going on the road, losing to Maryland. Every loss we have around here wasn’t a whole lot of fun. If you have a glass half-full mentality, you don’t dwell on those an awful lot, but they are there.
You have been very supportive of your players getting involved in the election.
Who are you picking for president in 2020?
I’m a part of the Biden-Harris team. I can’t wait to vote for them. I trust what they’re going to do for our country.
How does the difficulty of the Illinois job compare to your other two times as a head coach with the Bears and Buccaneers?
Every job is hard. Every job has its own set of problems that you deal with. Seems like those were so long ago. It seems like I’ve been here at Illinois forever. It’s the same typical things you have to deal with, coming in and changing a culture to the way you would like things to be run on a daily basis. How you like to win football games. Changing the roster, personnel-wise, getting it the way you would like it. You realize after you come into a new program, you are accepting a challenge like we’ve had here. We’re close.
What were the biggest issues at the start?
There couldn’t have been many facilities worse than ours in college football. Part of changing the culture was how we see ourselves too. Each day, when you walk in that facility as opposed to what our players walk in now, expectations have been raised quite a bit. There are a lot of things that had to be taken care of.
You were looking forward to the 2020 season, then COVID-19 shut you down. What has it been like to coach during a pandemic?
The hardest part initially was we were just getting ready to come back and go into spring ball. You get a lot done in spring ball. That was challenging a little bit. Once you’re presented with a problem, I kind of saw what it was. It was bigger than football. It’s not like anybody else was practicing football or playing games. That was just the world we lived in. I knew eventually we were going to start back. During that time,It was a chance to learn and grow and watch video andcritique everything we believe in. I feel like I became a better football coach during that time.
If this is the strangest year of your career, what was No. 2?
The players were locked out one year (2011) in the NFL. That was a different year. Every other year, besides those two years, it’s been pretty much like it’s happened since I was in grade school. This time of year, you have training camp, you get to know your team, your teammates, you start playing games.
How did you feel when the Big Ten said, “We’re going to play in late October?”
Just like everyone, overjoyed. The excitement really amped up because we wanted to play this football season so bad. We’ve been building for this team for a long period of time.
What does it mean to have your son Miles on the staff?
He and I get to talk football daily. I remember when I was his age in a similar situation, learning football. I had mentors around me that taught me a lot of football. Guys like Monte Kiffin took me under their wing early on. The Tony Dungys, the John Coopers, Larry Marmie. So many coaches did that for me. Now, I get a chance to do it with someone that I care so much about. Pretty special.
What’s the one rule in college football you would like to see changed?
I probably like the NFL game a little bit more at the end of the games where the clock doesn’t automatically stop with a first down. Pass interference, I’ve gone back and forth. I’d probably would like it to be more of a spot foul.You are 62.
How long do you want to do this?
I’m in as good of shape as I’ve ever been in my life. How long am I going to do this? I’m not going to put a limit on that. I’m not thinking of giving this up at any time. I feel like I could coach forever.
Will the beard make a comeback this year?
It might. Right now, I like the clean-shaven look.