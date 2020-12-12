He has been the anchor of the Illinois offensive line since 2017. Doug Kramer is in his fourth season as starting center, the unquestioned leader of the all-Illinois unit. Beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with the Hinsdale Central graduate earlier this week about the Northwestern rivalry, dealing with COVID-19 this season and Premier League soccer:
You were just named Academic All-Big Ten again, with a perfect GPA. Has education always been important to you?
Yes, I was raised that way. My parents (Illinois graduates Lisa and Doug Sr.) always wanted me to get good grades. That’s been ingrained in me since I was a little kid to strive to do well in that aspect of it. Things like that carry over to everything you do, just having that attention to detail.
How much do you want to beat Northwestern?
Very bad. And I know our team wants to beat Northwestern very bad. Obviously, it is a big rivalry between the two teams. You’ve got a lot of guys that come from a similar area. Everyone kind of knows each other. This game in the past has kind of gotten away from us.
Growing up in the Chicago area, did you pay much attention to the Wildcats?
I was an Illinois fan growing up. I did not like them growing up. My parents don’t like them. That’s not our school. Me and my dad would always go to the Illinois games at Northwestern, always wearing orange.
Did the Wildcats recruit you?
No, they did not. I didn’t get recruited by many schools. It definitely put a big chip on my shoulder coming into college not being recruited by basically every team that we’ve played.
Your thoughts on purple.
It’s not a great color in my opinion.
Who do you know on the other side Saturday?
The only guy that I've met a couple of times is their noseguard (Joe) Spivak from Montini. We were similar in high school. Neither us really got recruited.
When players join the program, do they have an instant dislike for the Wildcats or is it an acquired taste?
It depends. I grew up with that just because I was an Illinois fan. I knew about it. Certain people coming from areas might not know about it, but they definitely learn about it quickly.
You missed two games because of COVID-19 contact tracing. How hard was it to sit out?
That was one of the most challenging things I’ve had to go through. There was a lot of effort put into this season. To have it taken away from something like that is really tough.
Your team has been good about following the rules. How does that make you feel?
We’ve tried to do everything we can to play as many games as possible. Just to be out there competing is really what we wanted before the season. I give a lot of the credit to the University of Illinois, the athletic department, our trainers. All those people have put in so much effort to try to get this season going. It hasn’t been easy. The rules that our team and our athletic department have set in place have worked well.
Look how many questions in and I haven’t asked you about next year. So, about next year, what are your plans?
Obviously, it’s impossible not to think about it at all. But I’ve tried my hardest not to put too much thought into it. I really want to lock in on this year and focus on these current games. I’ll know pretty quickly after the season what I’m going to do. After the season, I’ll let you know.
Will your decision be influenced by what the rest of the offensive line is doing?
It’s an individual decision for each guy. But I think that has to be a factor playing into each of our decisions. When we are at full strength, we’re executing and we’re doing what we are coached to do, we can be pretty good. It’s a lot of fun playing with these guys. I’ve grown pretty close to everyone on our offensive line. These are relationships I’ll have for the rest of my life. Playing another year with them would be awesome.
When life returns to normal, what is the one thing you can’t do now that you are most looking forward to doing again?
I just want the activity and environment around me again. Just going to dinner, being in a restaurant that isn’t spaced out and has four people in it. Fans in the stadium will be awesome. I don’t know what I’m most excited for, but I’m definitely excited for whenever this does end.
What is something people don’t know about you?
I found a new fascination in Premier League soccer. James McCourt is an Arsenal fan. He kind of pushes that. I’m waiting until I can get over to Europe to watch a few games. I want to see how each fan base is. I think it’s super interesting how ingrained those teams are in each little town and the loyalty and pride that comes with that.