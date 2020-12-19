The pride of Gibson City helped the Falcons win consecutive state championships.
Now, 2019 GCMS graduate Bryce Barnes is playing on the defensive line in the Big Ten.
He made his first career start for Illinois against Northwestern and figures to see plenty
of action Saturday. Beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with Barnes about Lovie Smith’s departure, his first trip to Happy Valley and what it means to represent his hometown:
What was your reaction when you got the news about
Lovie Smith?
I was surprised. There had been talk. I’m into social media. I like Coach Smith. Coach Smith is a great guy. He gave me an opportunity to play here. It was a sad day, but as a football players, we have to move on to the next day. We have to keep grinding to get better. That’s basically what we’ve done this week. We’re sad about what happened, but we know we have a job to do Saturday. That’s to get the job done and win the game. We have to move past everything.
Go back to the first time you met him. What did you think?
It was at my high school. He came in and we sat down and talked about Illinois football and where the program was headed. He told me then I’d have the opportunity to play. My first impression was he was a good guy, great dude. He was down for the players. Whether you’re a walk-on or a scholarship guy, he treats everyone the same way, holds everyone to the same standard. I think he’s a great coach.
What has football been like since Lovie Smith left?
When it all happened, there were different emotions. After that first day, the coaches brought us together again and said, “Hey, we’ve got a job to do on Saturday. We’re going to prepare you guys as good as we can to get that job done.” That’s exactly what they have done this entire week. We don’t know who is going to be the next coach. Our coaches are going to be gone. Everybody is locked in. We feel we have a great chance of winning this game, and we’re going to do everything in our power to do that.
How is Jimmy Lindsey as
defensive coordinator?
He’s doing his thing. He’s a passionate coach. He’s a high-energetic guy. I think that’s something this defense needs. He made sure everybody was running to the ball. If someone wasn’t running to the ball, he was on their butt and he was yelling. We feed off his energy. It’s going to benefit us on Saturday.
Have you had a chance to talk to Lovie Smith since Sunday?
I have not. I will reach out over break and thank him for the opportunity he’s given me. Just wish him the best.
How important was he in your decision to come to Illinois?
My reasoning for coming to the U of I is very, very different from a lot of other people. I didn’t have any other D-I offers. I had a couple D-II offers. I had other D-I schools talking to me. Him giving me a chance to play here at the University of Illinois basically solidified and really put the nail in the coffin for me to commit.
What does it mean for you to represent GCMS at Illinois?
It’s awesome. I’m in contact with both my head basketball coach (Ryan Tompkins) and my head high school football coach (Mike Allen) weekly. It shows that being from a small town, anything is possible. Don’t give up on the dream of playing college football. If you are a good enough player, coaches will find you. I believe that. There are a lot other kids in the area that are small-school guys, and they can play Division I football. Me being here gives people that extra drive, “You know what, Bryce did it. We can do this too.” I’m grateful to be in this position.
Have you ever been to
Penn State?
I have not. This is the first time anybody on this team has been to Penn State.
What have you heard?
Josh Whitman talked about it. He said he caught his last touchdown at Penn State. Going to a place like that, you know it’s going to be a special spot to play at.
You started on the 2018-19 GCMS boys’ basketball team that placed third in state. How’s your basketball game now?
I’ve gained some weight so ... I’m slower. But I can definitely still hoop.
When did you first think about playing for Illinois?
I went to a lot of Illinois games as a kid. When I got into high school, I actually didn’t think I was going to play football. I had always been a basketball first kind of guy. Going into my senior year, I realized football was the sport I had the best chance of going into at the next level.
What do you want to do after football?
I’m looking at occupational therapy right now. I love helping people. I love giving back to people. I think that’s a spot where I can succeed.
What is something people don’t know about you?
I would consider myself one of the best pool players and ping-pong players on the team. I’m the best pool player for sure. I have both of those things at home. I played my dad and brothers a lot. I got a lot of practice when I was younger.
