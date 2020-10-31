Rod Perry’s career at South Carolina State was on hold until the spring because of COVID-19. But his coach suggested Perry consider a transfer to a bigger school. The talented defensive lineman had many options before deciding to relocate to Champaign. Though the Illinois defense struggled in the opener, Perry received high marks from his coaches. Beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with Perry earlier this week. They talked about why he wears No. 96, who calls him by his full name and the importance of voting:
What went wrong with the defense against Wisconsin?
As a D-line, we’ve got to get more pressure back there to help the DBs out. That’s one thing we can improve on. It was uncharacteristic things we did that I don’t expect us to do in the future.
How was the bus ride home?
Oh, it was quiet. Not too much talking after a showing like that. You don’t have any choice but to move on from it. If you let it linger, it’s going to get worse. Once I got home and laid down, I was ‘All right, on to the next one.’”
Were you worried about Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz testing positive?
When I first heard about it, yeah. Then when we got tested and everybody came out clear, I wasn’t going to be worried anymore.
How did it feel for you to play in a Big Ten game?
There wasn’t really a lot of nerves with it. It’s just the way I’m wired. With big moments like that in that kind of environment, I don’t really get nervous.
Right now, this year isn’t supposed to count. Will you come back in 2021?
That’s definitely an option. I’m just going to go with the flow. There’s no telling what’s going to happen with the COVID situation that we have.
Help me get this correct: Do you prefer Rod or Roderick?
Rod.
Who calls you Roderick?
My mom when she’s mad at me.
What’s the biggest difference between Orangeburg, S.C., and Champaign?
Orangeburg is not as upscale as Champaign. There’s a lot more to Champaign. In Orangeburg, the biggest store you have is a Walmart. There’s good things to pick out of each town.
Lovie Smith has encouraged players to be involved in the election. Are you planning on voting this year?
I just finished my ballot. I’ve got to go turn it in. I’m excited to have done it. When you’re younger, you don’t really realize the impact voting has. As we get older and smarter and learn more about it, I really do understand how it has an impact on what happens in the future.
Why are you No. 96?
That’s the number they have me when I got here. The preferred choice would have been 92. That’s the number I had in high school. That’s the year my mom graduated high school. At State, I had 91.
What has Illini defensive line coach Al Davis meant to you?
He’s had a huge impact. When I was getting recruited, they were telling me about him as young D-line coach. When I got here, I felt his vibe. I want to make him look good as a young coach.
You grew up in Raleigh, N.C. Do you miss your home state?
Every day. I miss my uncle Derrick.
You played a lot of sports in high school. What was No. 2 after football?
Wrestling. I was state champ my senior year.
What is one thing away from football that people don’t know about you?
I’m a handyman. There was a time when Coach Smith, he was on the phone with me and the other coaches. I was under my car changing the oil and changing out the spark plugs. I’m pretty versatile.