He played defensive tackle as a freshman back in 2017 before switching to the offensive line. The Illinois coaches knew what they were doing as Kendrick Green blossomed as a blocker. Today, Peoria product Green is a third-year starter with NFL potential. Beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with Green earlier this week about recovering from the virus, lifting washing machines and Tony Adams’ interesting driving habits:
How has COVID-19 affected you on and off the field?
So, I had COVID back in June. I was like the first person on the team to catch it. It did change things. In life, you’ve got to adjust and that’s what I’ve been doing.
What were your symptoms?
I was feeling sick the day I tested positive. Like a slight cold. Other than that, I lost my taste and smell, but I was perfectly fine.
How long couldn’t you taste or smell?
I would say six days. Funny story, me and Jamal Woods, that’s who I live with, we were in the house and we went to the laundry room. We both had it at the same time. We were both like, “Are we just trippin’ or what?” We got some bleach and we were like, “Let’s see if we can smell it.” We couldn’t smell a thing.
Because you’ve had COVID-19 already, do you follow the protocols?
Yes, I’m staying out of the way and not coming into contact with people who I don’t know. And I’m getting tested regularly.
Do you wear masks?
Everywhere I go.
What do you consider yourself first, a guard or a center?
I consider myself an interior O-lineman. I’m really comfortable in all three spots. That’s really what I pride myself on. I’m really comfortable in there.
If the coaches asked you to play tackle Saturday, how would that go?
I think I could manage because I’m a ballplayer. It would definitely be different.
Centers get a lot of credit for being the brains of the operation. Is that right?
I think Doug (Kramer) is one of the smartest guys on our team. He’s taught me a bunch about the offense. That’s why when I go to center, I’m able to be the brains of the operation, as well.
Saturday will be your 29th consecutive start. What does that streak mean to you?
It doesn’t even feel like it. Hopefully, I have many more.
If you use up all your eligibility that number is going to be really big. What is your plan for next year?
I get this question quite a lot. I’ll just see if the NFL is ready for me, and if I like where I think I’ll land in the draft, I’ll go. If not, I have no problem coming back to Illinois for another year and running out with my guys. I’m going to lean on Coach (Lovie) Smith a lot for that decision and my family and really go with my gut when it’s time. I try to take everything into consideration.
How is Verdis Brown doing at the other guard spot?
He’s continuing to grow every week, and that’s all we can ask of him.
Are you the strongest guy on the team?
I’m up there. Isaiah Gay is up there. Verdis as well. We do a thing where Coach Lou (Hernandez) combines all three of our lifts, power clean, squat and bench. I have a little margin.
What’s the heaviest item you have lifted?
One time, I helped my mom carry a washing machine into our house. I just picked it up and carried it on my own. It was real awkward. Picked it up out of the back of the truck and brought it into the house.
Lovie Smith asked the team to vote in this year’s election. Did you?
Absolutely. I never even knew the importance of voting until I sat down and talked with Coach Smith about it. This was my first time voting.
How important is the trip to Rutgers?
This game is a must-win. We need this one to kind of turn around the direction of the ship. We’ve been locked in all week practicing and really paying attention to details.
What is something people don’t know about you?
I like getting on the grill. I picked that up over quarantine.
What is something people don’t know about a teammate?
Tony Adams, when he drives, he listens to rain sounds. He doesn’t play music, he listens to rain. He’ll go to YouTube and type in “rain sounds.” I make fun of him for it all the time.