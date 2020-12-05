The Canadian started his college career at Western Michigan. But after a season with the Broncos, Chase Brown decided to transfer to Illinois. He joined his identical twin brother, Sydney, in Champaign and Chase Brown currently leads the Illini in rushing yards heading into Saturday afternoon’s home kickoff against Iowa. Beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN chatted with the son of a former CFL player earlier this week about not getting to play Ohio State last weekend, the influence of his backfield mate Mike Epstein and tofurkey:
What did you do with your free Saturday last week?
Woke up for testing, then I went and got a workout in with my brother. I watched all the games. I was a bit jealous. I wanted to be out there playing. It was also time to get a head start on Iowa and let the body rest.
How did you feel about not playing the Buckeyes?
It was kind of disappointing because we don’t have Ohio State on the schedule next year. It’s a missed opportunity. We only had one chance to play Ohio State in 2020, and we lost that opportunity due to the spread of virus. As a team, we have to get over it and start focusing on the next task at hand. When you are doing everything right as a team, you only hope the opponent does the same thing as well.
How do you think the Ohio State game would have gone?
We had a really good game plan to start with and were coming off a two-game win streak. Our confidence is high, and the energy is there. We’ve been in the situation where we’ve been underdogs before and we’ve had upsets. We were looking to do that again.
What were your personal expectations going into the season?
I knew I wanted to make an impact. I didn’t really care how I would make it, whether it was on special teams, going down and making tackles, returns or on offense. This year, I’ve been able to make an impact on the rushing game. I’m just grateful I’m in the position I’m in. It allows me to make plays and help this team win. That’s the most important thing.
What have you learned about football and life from fellow Illinois running back Mike Epstein?
You can get through anything as long as you put your head down and look at the brighter side of things. With his season ending (in 2019) as early as it did after going through a hard training camp, I can only imagine that testing him mentally. I really commend him for going through the things the way he did and working as hard as he did to come back and have the season he’s having right now.
How much fun has it been to play with your brother these past two seasons?
I’m loving it. I’m going to college with my twin brother. We’re in a different country and we’re playing college football. It’s a dream.
What’s been your favorite moment this season?
The Nebraska game. I got my first touchdowns of the season. And just the way we played as a team really made a positive statement. We played really good football. It makes us want to do more for the team.
What is something people don’t know about you and your brother?
We’re vegan. We’ve been doing it for about four months now. It all started after we watched a documentary on Netflix. No meat. No cheese. Pretty much anything that comes from an animal. There are a lot of benefits to it.
What’d you eat for Thanksgiving?
We had tofurkey. It’s not as interesting as the meat, but it’s pretty good.