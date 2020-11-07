He missed all but a few plays in 2019 after tearing his ACL in the opener against Akron. Tailback Mike Epstein is fully healed and running hard, scoring his first touchdown of the season against Purdue. He is Illinois’ leading rusher after two games this season, and beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with Epstein earlier this week. They talked about avoiding the coronavirus, playing in front of his family and speaking Spanish.
How did it feel to get back in the end zone?
It felt great. There’s no other feeling like it. It’s been a while. The last one was against Rutgers in 2018. It was 756 days ago. That’s a really long time.
Did you think about spiking the ball?
I really had no plans. I spun the ball and celebrated with my team.
Was there ever a time where you doubted you would make it back?
I’ve definitely had thoughts of a tough and long journey. I knew I’d get back, it was only a matter of time. I was confident.
What was the single most important thing to get you back?
I’d say the amount of work. There’s no magic way to do things. It takes a lot of work. I worked with a lot of good people. (NFL standout) Frank Gore has helped me a lot. And my brother and my family.
What did it mean to you to have your family in the stadium last Saturday?
It meant a lot, knowing in these difficult times especially, I still have my family and they’re able to come to watch a football game. Even though it’s not as normal as usual. It felt good to know they were there. After the game, we’ll try to be safe with it and socially distance.
What was it like to play in front of so few fans — attendance was listed at 838 — last Saturday at Memorial Stadium?
It was definitely weird. But it was better than nobody. Especially compared to Wisconsin.
Two of your teammates have COVID-19. What have you been doing to stay safe?
They have a lot of good protocols for us. We obviously get tested a lot, twice a day. Definitely try to limit contact outside of our bubble.
Do you worry about it much?
I was more worried about it at first. It is a scary thing. A lot of unknowns about it. I definitely don’t want to get it.
Do you have any unusual masks you wear?
I keep it pretty basic with my masks. I need to find some cool ones. I’m always losing them.
This year doesn’t count, and you have missed some time earlier in your career. Am I right that you could be here for the 2021 and 2022 seasons?
That is correct. It’s good to know. This is a free year for all of us. I haven’t really thought about it. I know I have time, a couple extra years. One year at a time, but really one day at a time knowing how unpredictable this life is, especially in these unprecedented times.
Have you seen college film of Illini running backs coach Mike Bellamy? What did you think?
I haven’t studied them. He looks pretty good.
Coach Lovie Smith talked to the team about voting. I won’t ask you who, but did you vote?
Yes I did. I had my ballot sent to my family. They sent it to me, and I had to send it back. It was kind of a big process. I got the notification that my vote counted.
What would a win against Minnesota mean to the team?
Everything. We need to get our first win. It’s a start. Just to get some momentum after our first win will be big.
I’m sure I’ve asked you this before, but what is something people don’t know about you?
I can juggle. I speak fluent Spanish. My mom’s side is Spanish. She speaks it, and I learned from her just around the house.
What is something people don’t know about a teammate?
Jake Hansen sleep talks sometimes. The other day, he was sleep talking about the game.