Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.