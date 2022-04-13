GIBSON CITY — Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Gibson City, is one of six rural health care providers to share in more than $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to increase COVID-19 testing and vaccines and to improve health outcomes.
Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, which operates a critical access hospital with 12 clinics serving five counties in East Central Illinois, will receive $72,200.
The money will be used to buy lab equipment for COVID antibody testing and to safely process COVID samples, according to the announcement Wednesday from U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois.
The equipment will allow the hospital to differentiate between the COVID virus and bacterial pneumonia and will also include a vented safety hood to protect lab staff while processing COVID samples.
In all, the six health care providers across Illinois will share in $3,190,300 of ARPA funding, according to Durbin and Duckworth.