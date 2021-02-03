U.S. News rankings logo
Go figure

A numerical look at a new set of college rankings

Turns out Brad Underwood's No. 12 Illini basketball bunch isn't the highest-ranked program on campus at the moment.

That honor belongs to the UI's schools of education and engineering, both home to a department that offers the nation's top-ranked online program for grad students.

So say the numbers crunchers at U.S. News & World Report, who used a five-pronged methodology to determine the best of the best of 1,200-plus online higher ed programs.

NO. 1

The UI's civil engineering department (tied for sixth-best for undergrads, according to U.S. News) is in a league of its own when it comes to its online master's program. An added bonus: That's one spot higher than Purdue.

96 of 100

Points accumulated by Illinois' No. 1-ranked online master's in education programs for veterans, tops on campus in this round of rankings. Of nine ranking indicators, U.S. News was particularly impressed with how well-prepared instructors are to teach remotely, assigning the UI 98 of a possible 100 points.

9

Other UI online master's programs ranked among the nation's top 10 by U.S. News:

No. 2: Mechanical Engineering

No. 3: Education

No. 4: Electrical Engineering

No. 5: Engineering for Veterans

No. 8: Curriculum and Instruction, Industrial Engineering, Engineering Management

No. 9: Instructional Media, Engineering

