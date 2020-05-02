Golf's back in business — but with new rules
Area courses work around limitations as they reopen to the public
Lake of the Woods Golf Course was booked solid Friday. So were the University of Illinois Orange and Blue, Rantoul’s Brookhill, Danville’s Turtle Run and Tuscola’s Ironhorse.
Illinois courses were allowed to reopen Friday after being shut down for part of two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it didn’t look the same: only two players allowed per tee time, which are 15 minutes apart. That means eight golfers per hour.
“We have 1,500 passholders,” Lake of the Woods general manager Chris Edmondson said. “Trying to maximize our tee sheet, it’s 102 players a day.”
Without the restrictions, Lake of the Woods would have more than double that number.
Unless players have a physical limitation, they are not permitted to use carts.
Lake of the Woods charges $16 per player to ride 18 holes. There are 60 carts available.
“That’s a really big revenue source,” Edmondson said. “We’re missing out. Probably the biggest part of our day would be cart rental.”
Lake of the Woods was hopping Friday morning, though the start of play was delayed until 7:35 because of frost. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be full, too. And into next week.
“Definitely, we’re excited to have people out here again,” Edmondson said. “Obviously, the regulations are really tight, so we are unfortunately turning a lot of people away.”
On Friday, Lake of the Woods had its starter sitting in the parking lot, helping to keep the line moving.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Edmondson said.
The course missed out on revenue in March and April.
“It’s been difficult for sure,” Edmondson said. “At any time, it’s not a good thing.”
Lake of the Woods wasn’t able to host its annual season opening tournament, which is a big revenue source. Smaller golf outings were also canceled. Lake of the Woods is part of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
“There are some things in place that will help us get through (financially),” Edmondson said. “We’re going to be OK. I certainly hope that once we get to June, if not earlier, the restrictions are eased.”
The course had a limited staff while it was closed.
“Our payroll was really reduced in April,” Edmondson said.
***
Brookhill opened at 7 a.m. Friday with few holes in the schedule. Saturday is already full, and Sunday is filling up.
“A lot of people are waiting to see what the weather does,” Brookhill general manager Jared Busboom said.
Busboom isn’t surprised by the demand for tee times.
“I knew everybody would want to get out there the first chance they can,” Busboom said. “You see a lot of faces that you haven’t seen for awhile.”
Paxton’s Doug Elliott played 18 and shot “about 85.”
“It went pretty good,” Elliott said. “The course is in great shape. I had a decent round in beautiful weather.”
Elliott has played a few times recently in Indiana while courses in Illinois were closed.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit,” he said.
Elliott said he saw “everyone following the rules.” He will be back at Brookhill on Saturday.
The golfers are having to adjust to playing in twosomes, as required by the new rules.
Busboom is watching to make sure the players observe social distancing rules when getting ready to play. With fewer players and the lengthy gap between tee times, the pace of play was good Friday.
“It should move along pretty quick,” Busboom said. “I can’t imagine it being too backed up.”
Brookhill is encouraging golfers to arrive just before their tee times.
***
Turtle Run opened at 7:30 a.m. With temperatures in the 60s and the forecast for 70s on Saturday, “tee times are going really fast,” said Turtle Run manager Maggie Smith.
Turtle Run was about to start its season when the original shutdown order was put in place.
“There was a day or two there we were open, then a new state mandate came out where the governor said ‘No golf,’” Smith said. “We opened and we closed.”
Now, the course is trying to make up for lost time.
“We just got most of everything up and running over the last day and a half,” Smith said.
She is glad that courses are allowed to welcome golfers again.
“Oh my gosh, super excited,” Smith said. “Ready to get things going. Everything hopefully will move forward and we’re able to open at full capacity.”
While concessions aren’t available at the course, golfers are allowed to get carryout food from Snapper’s Bar & Grill.
***
Mike Wallner, who runs the UI Orange and Blue Courses, sent players off from both 18s Friday. The course was full all day.
“We’ve all geared up for social distancing and we’re ready to go,” Wallner said. “I think the first couple days, everybody wants to get out obviously.”
Meanwhile, Ironhorse club pro/general manager Doug Bauer spent recent days setting up the course to reopen, putting safety measures in place.
“I didn’t know what to anticipate,” Bauer said. “Knock on wood, so far it’s been absolutely flawless. People are paying attention to what they are supposed to do. It’s been super, super easy.”
Ironhorse was busy Friday with 76 golfers booked. The course will be full Saturday.
“Anything over 100 here is a good day,” Bauer said.
The revenue lost in March and April was “very devastating,” Bauer said. Ironhorse was granted a loan from the Small Business Association, “which really helps us a bunch,” Bauer said.
When courses were told to close in March, Ironhorse reduced its staff to Bauer and one other employee. They spent the days mowing and maintaining the course. When word came that the course could reopen, Ironhorse went from two to eight employees.
Like Lake of the Woods, Ironhorse chargers $16 for each golfer to use a cart. Those are shut down for now. Under normal conditions, with foursomes and regular-interval tee times, Ironhorse could accommodate 28-30 golfers an hour. Now, it’s less than half that number.
“It’s nice that (Gov. J.B. Pritzker) has allowed us to do what we’re doing, but at the same time, he’s handcuffed us dramatically,” Bauer said. “The financial ramifications are tough. At least, it’s the first step in hopefully getting back to normalcy.”
Bauer said it is important for all of the golfers and courses to follow the new standards.
“I was hoping if everybody behaves themselves, maybe by May 15 he takes a look at it says ‘Let’s go single rider golf carts and allow foursomes,’” Bauer said. “I think that would be the next really good step in the right direction. Maybe come June 1, he says ‘We’re going to lesson these extremes even moreso.’”
***
Busboom and Bauer said their sport works well with social distancing.
“That’s easy in golf,” Busboom said. “You can’t be close or you’re going to get hit with a golf club.”
“If not abused, it’s the perfect sport for this situation, if you follow the guidelines,” Bauer said.
