CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Goodwill store has closed temporarily because an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries Inc.
The store is set to reopen Thursday.
The Goodwill store in Champaign has been following strict safety precautions since the pandemic began, with employees undergoing morning and mid-day health screenings every day, the organization said.
The infected employee didn’t report having symptoms while at work, but Goodwill said it’s taking all necessary precautions, including disinfecting the entire store and donation processing area.
All other employees at the Champaign store have been sent home with pay and all were being tested Monday.
All employees and customers are required to wear a face covering when inside the store, according to Goodwill.
Goodwill retail stores also have plexiglass shields at each cash register and are enforcing occupancy limits.
Goodwill stores are continuing to accept touch-free donations in which donors are asked to leave donations on the ground by the door and then return to their vehicles and leave.
“If possible, we ask donors to pre-sort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing from housewares from electronics,” said Brian Durbin, vice president for retail operations.
Goodwill is quarantining donations for a minimum of 72 hours and disinfecting them before making them available for sale.