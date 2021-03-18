CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday a “Bridge Phase” between the current Phase 4 and the eventual final Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan.
To reach the new phase, 70 percent of Illinois residents over 65 years old must have received at least one dose, and the state will need steady COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and cases over 28 days.
Currently, 58 percent of seniors have received at least one dose, Pritzker said at a news conference.
"I think we'll get (to 70) relatively soon," Pritzker said.
Under the “Bridge Phase,” indoor restaurant capacity would increase from 25 to 30 percent, and most other venues would be limited to 60 percent capacity.
In the new phase, indoor social events would be limited to 250 people, and meetings, conferences and conventions would be limited to the lesser of 1,000 people or 60 percent capacity.
If hospitalizations and deaths increase over 10 days, the state could fall back to Phase 4.
To reach Phase 5, where there are no capacity limits, 50 percent of residents 16 and older will need to have received their first dose of the vaccine, and other state COVID-19 metrics will need to stay low.
Currently, 28 percent of adults have received their first dose, Pritzker said.
Beginning April 12, all Illinois residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
Meanwhile, the statewide mask mandate remains in place and won't be lifted "until the CDC recommends it," Pritzker said.