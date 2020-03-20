Scenes of C-U: Mall open, just not many of its stores, via @bzigterman. https://t.co/H18R7v1v4l pic.twitter.com/5eEH1hS3DY— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 20, 2020
Following is a list of what the state of Illinois considers “essential” business and operations that can remain open during the statewide stay-at-home period, which begins at 5 p.m. Saturday:
— Healthcare and Public Health Operations: Working at or obtaining services from hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities; healthcare manufacturers and suppliers; blood banks; medical cannabis facilities; reproductive health care providers; eye care centers; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance use providers; ancillary healthcare services — including veterinary care and excluding fitness and exercise gyms, spas, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and similar facilities
— Human Services Operations: any provider funded by DHS, DCFS or Medicaid; long-term care facilities; home-based and residential settings for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with disabilities or mental illness; transitional facilities; field offices for food, cash assistance, medical coverage, child care, vocational services or rehabilitation services; developmental centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services and other necessities of life for needy individuals — excluding day care centers, day care homes, group day care homes and day care centers
— Essential Infrastructure: Working in food production, distribution and sale; construction; building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical; distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems
— Stores that sell groceries and medicine
— Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture
— Organizations that provide charitable and social services
— Media
— Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
— Financial institutions
— Hardware and supply stores
— Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services and other service providers that maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations
— Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
— Educational institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions
— Laundry services
— Restaurants for consumption off-premises
— Supplies to work from home
— Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations
— Transportation, for purposes of Essential Travel
— Home-based care and services
— Residential facilities and shelters
— Professional services
— Day care centers for employees exempted by this Executive Order
— Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
— Critical labor union functions
— Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services
— Funeral services