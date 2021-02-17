URBANA — The University of Illinois has reinstated a student who had been dismissed for one year for not taking COVID-19 tests in the fall, according to the Graduate Employees’ Organization.
After exhausting appeals for Ivor Chen, a fourth-year physics Ph.D. student from China, the graduate-student union had launched a public campaign to have him reinstated. It also filed a grievance on his behalf.
The petition had more than 18,000 signatures as of Wednesday.
In an update Wednesday, the GEO said the Senate Committee for Student Discipline met Tuesday and reduced Chen’s punishment by suspending his dismissal indefinitely and putting him on conduct probation until graduation.
“While the GEO believes this is still a disproportionate and unreasonable sanction for Ivor’s actions — which did not increase the community’s risk of COVID-19 transmission, and were taken out of concern for his mother — we are glad the University has reversed Ivor’s dismissal,” the GEO said in a statement.
Chen had been staying at his home with his mother and only going out for essential activities, according to the petition. Chen thought he was in compliance and didn’t realize he needed an exemption, GEO representatives said.
The GEO also called for a review into the discipline process used for Chen and others.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Citing student privacy laws, UI officials have declined to comment specifically on Chen’s case, but defended the university's COVID-19 procedures.
“The procedure affords students due process, including the right to a written notice of charges, the opportunity to have a hearing with an adviser present, the right to present evidence and testimony and the right to appeal a disciplinary action,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said earlier this week. “Decisions to sanction students are not made lightly, nor without warning.”
He also noted the testing requirements are in place for a reason: “The safety, health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and the greater community, especially during the pandemic, is our number one priority.”
Before the semester, Dean of Students Stephen Bryan said in a virtual news conference that 50 students had been dismissed so far from the UI.