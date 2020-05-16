Mahomet-Seymour High School seniors received their diplomas in an empty gym in a Saturday morning ceremony that was live-streamed so friends and family could take in.
Only students — in groups of 10 — were allowed inside the high school, where they went one-by-one into the gym to be recognized. The event will be part of a video to be released on May 22.
"This ceremony gives the opportunity to make sure we recognize our seniors one final time in our building," M-S Principal Chad Benedict said.
Fisher High planned to honor its Class of 2020 on Sunday. But with rain in the forecast, the school rescheduled the event until 6 p.m. Tuesday.