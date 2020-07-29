Some 850 school districts in Illinois equals close to 850 different return-to-school plans for 2020-21. If there was one perfect plan, then every district would be using it.
The easiest solution for all of us is 100 percent remote learning for all students — many school districts have gone that direction because they feel that it is best for them. We all have different variables to consider that are specific to our own school districts.
Some of these include the size of the district, number of buildings, access to health care, internet reliability, access to coronavirus testing, county COVID-19 positivity rates, working district demographics, union relationships and student enrollment.
The one variable that is the same for all districts is the science. While we do have to fight through the political rhetoric to find the actual science, when we do so, we find that the medical professionals tell us to safely open our schools to in-person learning. There are many ways to do this.
Our plan was developed taking into account input from school administration, faculty and staff, parents, students, guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health, and several surveys.
We all get some interesting feedback when we put anonymous surveys to our parents and communities, but it typically breaks down to a normal curve showing that most people get it and are understanding of the plans that are put together.
Our plan started with no options — it was every student in school every day with early dismissals. We released a draft of that plan to parents, and after sending out a survey, we were told 23 percent of them would prefer an at-home learning option. The reasons varied from medical conditions to fear of COVID-19 to not believing in the masking science.
We expected the number to be about 5 percent — but with almost one quarter of our parents asking for an at-home learning option, it made sense to move in that direction. We already had a pretty good handle on our in-school plan and we all finished the last school year in remote learning, so it wasn’t too difficult to add the at-home option into the plan.
The challenge was time — there is only so much time in a day, and teaching is difficult enough during normal times. We wanted a plan that was inclusive of all students to the greatest extent possible. We are hoping for a return to full in-school learning in the second semester, so we wanted our at-home learning students to be able to blend back into school classrooms when they are able to return.
We are assigning our at-home learning students to regular classrooms, to be taught by our regular teachers and included as part of the classroom to the greatest extent possible. That will likely prove to be easier said than done — we have great teachers that want to do what is best for their students.
They signed up to be teachers for the energy that they receive from the daily interaction with students — nobody wants to go back to normal school more than our teachers.
Every district will return to school in some way for 2020-21 and every plan will be successful in one way or another. It really is more about the people implementing the plan than the actual structure of the plan itself.
As superintendents, we will be watching the variables change and wait for new guidance from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and we will be ready to tweak our plans as necessary going forward. We are certainly all looking forward to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
It’s a great day to be a Sage!