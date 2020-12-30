Guest Commentary: Looking back at 100 years of wearing masks
On Oct. 12, 1918, just over 100 years ago and in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, Drs. Brewster Doust and Arthur Bates Lyon reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association the results of an investigation into the effects of face masks on infections of the respiratory tract.
They chose the bacterium Bacillus prodigiosus, and volunteers were instructed to gargle with a suspension of the organism.
Agar plates were then placed at intervals of a foot between 1 and 10 feet away, and the volunteers were instructed to talk in an ordinary conversational tone for five or 30 minutes or a loud tone for five minutes; or to cough as much as possible for five minutes.
Bacterial colonies were later counted, and the results were fascinating, showing that there was a “4-foot danger zone about the patient” during normal or loud speech and that this extended to “a minimum radius of 10 feet” during coughing.
These results led to the first concept of social distancing, now set at 6 feet.
About 100 years later, high-speed cameras and laser-light scattering have been used to study particulate emissions, the conclusions being in accord with the old work — that is, coughs and sneezes spread diseases, as does talking.
In the second part of Doust and Lyon’s experiment, it was concluded that face masks made of between two and 10 layers of coarse or medium gauze did not prevent the projection of inhaled material during coughing and that “such masks are worthless, therefore, in preventing the dissemination of respiratory infections.” However, “three-layer butter-cloth masks were effective and should be worn in connection with respiratory diseases.”
This is the genesis of the use of face masks to prevent the transmission of infective droplets.
In another paper, in October 1919, J.R. Hurley reviewed the Doust and Lyon paper and made the following proposal: “It is a reasonable corollary to deduce from their experiments that if the infected subject or carrier and the non-infected person both wore three-ply butter-cloth face masks when in contact, the protection afforded the non-infected would be doubly efficient and secure.
“In other words, during an influenza epidemic, if everyone would, or was required to wear a face mask of that character, the transmission of the infection from those in the incubation period, sick, convalescent, or from well carriers to the healthy non-infected population would be greatly minimized.”
This is the first proposal for the universal use of face masks — as well as an interesting comment about “well (asymptomatic) carriers.”
Face masks have indeed been widely used — in many parts of Asia — since the earlier SARS (SARS-CoV-1) epidemic in 2002-03, as well as in influenza outbreaks, but as noted by Dr. W.H. Kellogg and Grace Macmillan in 1920, simple masks are susceptible to leakages around their edges, which would reduce their efficiency in blocking virus transmission from an infected donor to an uninfected acceptor.
The percentage of particles that penetrate a surgical mask is very variable and probably averages around 30 percent.
Nevertheless, as suggested by Hurley in 1919, having both infected donors as well as uninfected acceptors wear masks will reduce the incidence of transmission, the approximation of which is calculated by multiplying the probability that a particle escapes from the infected person’s mask by the probability that it enters the uninfected person’s mask.
For example, if only 30 in 100 infectious particles escape through an infected individual’s mask and only 30 percent (nine) of those pass through the uninfected individual’s mask, the overall effect is a 91 percent decrease in exposure. This would represent a major decrease in the “inoculum,” resulting in greatly reduced disease transmission.
However, transmission of infectious particles is not just via the nose/mouth, since in 1919, Dr. Kenenth Maxcy carried out a second remarkable set of experiments in which he instilled bacteria into one eye in each of five subjects. The results were that bacteria were recovered on a nasal swab within five minutes of the instillation. Then, after 15-30 minutes, bacteria were recovered from the nasopharynx, and 24 hours later, from stool samples — just as with COVID-19.
Maxcy then noted that: “The obvious means of protection is the wearing of a large lens or pair of goggles in addition to the gauze mask by those who are within range of a droplet spray from heavily infected individuals. In this connection, it is interesting to note that during the great epidemics of plague that have from time to time swept over the Old World, masking of the whole face, eyes included, has been wonderfully effective.”
The comment by Maxcy is remarkably prescient, and there are indeed great similarities between the first personal protective equipment worn by 17th century plague doctors, and that used in hospitals at present, with essentially all exposed surfaces being protected.
How effective, then, are masks alone? The best place to look might be to see which country has the lowest COVID-19 death rate. That country is Taiwan (pop. 24 million), with a rate of 0.03 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000, versus about 100 per 100,000 in the U.S., United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France.
A major difference between these countries is that in Taiwan, in addition to contact tracing and quarantining (begun in December 2019), masks have been used by everyone since February 2020, and the National Health Insurance Administration has been providing 10 masks per person every two weeks, at a cost of 14 cents per mask.
So, when the next pandemic begins, if it is caused by a respiratory pathogen, that would be a very good time start wearing a face mask.
Eric Oldfield works in infectious diseases and has been a professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois since 1975.