Allow us to be the first to publicly salute the 2021 class of Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation alumni award winners — two Centennial Chargers, two Urbana Tigers and one Champaign High Maroon.
In lieu of an in-person gala, a casualty of COVID-19 the five C-U public school grads will be the subjects of video profiles on cusf.org throughout February and stories in The News-Gazette in the weeks to come.
GRACE GIPSON
Centennial ’99
Among the ex-Charger’s career highlights: earning her bachelor’s from Clark Atlanta as a first-generation college student and her Ph.D. in African American Studies from Cal-Berkeley, with a dissertation on Black female superheroes in comic books. What started as a hobby around age 4 — poring over the “funny papers” while her grandmother read the rest of the newspaper — turned into her field of study.
Gipson is now an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth whose research centers on Afrofuturism, Black popular culture and representations of race and gender within comic books.
WILLIAM SMITH
Champaign ’60
The native North Ender hasn’t forgotten where he came from, establishing a CUSF scholarship with wife Charlene for minority students from C-U public schools.
A Central athletics Hall of Famer, Smith describes his life’s work as “opening doors for the underrepresented, giving voice to the voiceless and winning justice for those who have been unfairly treated” — and has the resume to go along with it.President of the campus NAACP. Helped establish Project 500 and the Frances Nelson Health Center. And, since 1978, executive assistant to the president for institutional equity at Ohio University.
MEG WEINBAUM ZUCKER
Urbana ’87
For “Today” show viewers, her inspiring story may ring a bell: Born with a rare condition known as Ectrodactyly, which she passed on to two of her three children, Zucker was born with one finger on each hand, one toe on each foot and shortened forearms. That led her to found the non-profit Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It and spread the message of unconditional acceptance as an in-demand public speaker.
An NYU law grad who spent 20-plus years doing anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism work on Wall Street, Zucker has spent the past seven years as a managing director at Royal Bank of Canada.
GREG GARLAND
Centennial ’72
A year after the slugger was inducted in the state Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame alongside his English Brothers teammates comes another high honor — CUSF’s Local Hero Award. The pride of Kenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High, Garland devoted countless hours over 15 years to coaching and, along with wife Diane, raising money for Special Olympics.
“Greg never let someone’s disability keep them on the sidelines,” Garland's nominator wrote. “He always emphasized that his athletes could compete in life just like everyone else.”
BEN MANNS
Urbana ’99
Says the nominator of the 11th Urbana Tiger to be recognized with the Local Business Community Impact Award: “Many people work to build up their bank accounts while Ben works to give more away. At the end of the day, we all can learn a lot from Ben Manns about giving back to the community.”
Through various fundraisers, the Bunny's Tavern co-owner has raised an estimated $250,000 for causes that include the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Matt Busey Scholarship Fund, Developmental Services Center and, during these pandemic times, technology for CUSF and the Urbana school district.