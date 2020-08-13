Submit your Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District board of health will hold a special meeting Friday to consider a proposed ordinance to enforce mandatory use of face coverings and gathering size limits.
The ordinance would reinforce locally the new enforcement rules proposed last Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and upheld Tuesday by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.
The new local ordinance, which would take effect Aug. 28, will basically follow along with what’s been approved at the state level on the use of face masks and gathering size limits and it will give public health the enforcement tools it’s been wanting since March, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
It provides for a description of face coverings, exceptions to wearing face coverings, violations and public health enforcement.
It applies to all persons, businesses, workplaces and other organizations within public health district boundaries, which are the boundaries of Cunningham Township and the City of Champaign Township.
Under the new state rules, businesses are being held responsible for requiring mask-wearing and social distancing on their properties and can be subject to warnings and fines up to $2,500 for failure to comply.
Most businesses in the community are already doing a good job enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing, Pryde said.
“But the ones that don’t are chronic, and they’re not going to start doing it until they’re forced to do so,” she said.
Businesses that haven’t already done so should start by posting signs at entrances clearly stating anyone entering the premises must be wearing a mask.
“What we need to get out there is you’re not welcome anywhere if you’re not wearing a mask,” Pryde said.
And, she said, if a business has a sign up about mask requirements and asks a patron to leave for failing to comply and that person refuses to leave, “that’s trespassing.”
Businesses are already enforcing requirements to wear shirts and shoes to enter and laws forbidding shoplifting, and those running into problems with mask scofflaws may need a security guard to help enforce mask-wearing, Pryde said..
“I don’t think any people working in stores should take any guff about this,” she said.