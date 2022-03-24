CHAMPAIGN — As the new COVID-19 omicron “stealth” subvariant BA.2 continues to pick up steam across the U.S., it’s believed to have already arrived in Champaign County.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said about half of the positive tests on the University of Illinois campus are turning up BA.1 omicron cases, while the other half is assumed to be BA.2.
That assumption is based partly on the fact that the omicron surge earlier this year overtook the delta variant responsible for the previous surge to such an extent that omicron accounted for 95 percent of the cases, Vaid said.
Another factor in BA.2 likely accounting for the other cases found through campus testing is that many students have traveled, he said.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest update Saturday, BA.2 had risen in just a week from one-quarter of the new cases in the U.S. to just over a third of new cases. And delta was out of the picture entirely, accounting for 0 percent of new cases.
It’s likely that BA.2 has been in Champaign County for the past four to six weeks, but that’s not necessarily a cause for alarm, Vaid said.
“If it’s already here and we haven’t seen any changes in our hospital trends, that’s a very good sign,” he said.
As of Wednesday, there were seven Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19. And as of Carle Health’s last update, there were 12 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, with just one of them in intensive care.
Vaid said the small daily uptick in active cases this week in Champaign County — from 66 on Sunday to 157 Wednesday — was expected based on last week’s spring-break travel and the fact that UI students were required to test upon their return this week.
In fact, most of the county’s active cases Wednesday were in two ZIP codes — 61 in central Champaign’s 61820 and 38 in central Urbana’s 61801.
Vaid said he doesn’t expect to see the numbers go up by a lot, but he also said, “by the end of the week or weekend, we should have a much better idea where we are going.”
The BA.2 subvariant is more infectious than BA.1, so even some who are fully vaccinated and have had booster shots are getting it, Vaid said. But, as with BA.1, the majority of fully vaccinated and boosted people who become infected with BA.2 are experiencing either asymptomatic cases or only mild symptoms, he said.
People more vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 should continue to wear masks in public places as previously advised, Vaid said. That doesn’t mean don’t socialize or don’t go out, he said, but “be careful.”