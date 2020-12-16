Merry Ann's
Patrons eat inside Thursday evening at Merry-Ann’s Diner at Neil Street and Kirby Avenue in Champaign.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign city officials will conduct an administrative hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 to determine the status of Merry-Ann’s Diner’s food establishment license.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District revoked the health permit for that restaurant at 1510 S. Neil St., C last week after it continued serving food indoors, in defiance of state COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.

Those restrictions include a current prohibition on indoor service at bars and restaurants to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The city requires restaurants in Champaign to have both a health permit and a city license, and officials must now determine what course of action to follow for a restaurant currently operating without a valid health permit.

The hearing will be open to the public remotely on Zoom.

Information on how to access the hearing is on the city calendar here: https://champaignil.gov/calendar/

