CHAMPAIGN — Champaign city officials will conduct an administrative hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 to determine the status of Merry-Ann’s Diner’s food establishment license.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District revoked the health permit for that restaurant at 1510 S. Neil St., C last week after it continued serving food indoors, in defiance of state COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.
Those restrictions include a current prohibition on indoor service at bars and restaurants to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections.
The city requires restaurants in Champaign to have both a health permit and a city license, and officials must now determine what course of action to follow for a restaurant currently operating without a valid health permit.
The hearing will be open to the public remotely on Zoom.
Information on how to access the hearing is on the city calendar here: https://champaignil.gov/calendar/