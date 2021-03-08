With the current COVID-19 mitigations that are in place, Monticello High School's senior basketball players would have only been allowed two guests to help them celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday.
But the school's cheerleaders stepped up, donating their allotment of tickets for that contest, allowing senior boys to have as many as five guests for that particular game.
“My girls have mentioned giving up their tickets before, so I asked if they’d be willing to give them up for Senior Night so that all seniors would be able to bring more guests. They didn’t hesitate to say yes,” said coach Bridget Yeager.
The cheer squad members also received kudos from the school's athletic department on Twitter.
“Shoutout to our Cheerleading Team! These students have given their tickets to the seniors that will be recognized on Tuesday when the Sages host SJO! Each senior will be able to bring 5 guests to see them in uniform one final time on the court #BestIsTheStandard #GoSages,” said the tweet.