BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illini basketball fans making the trip to Saturday’s contest at Indiana will get to observe interesting matchups on and off the court.
On the hardwood, the Kofi Cockburn-led No 18 Illini have the projected edge. As for arena COVID-19 restrictions, Champaign fans may experience a whole new game.
Take it from Henry Hamelberg, a Champaign Central High School graduate and basketball standout who’s spending his freshman year on the Bloomington campus. He’ll be in the student section rooting on his Hoosiers.
“It’s way easier here to get in the game,” Hamelberg said. “You just show them a ticket, and if you’re student section, show your student ID, then go on your way.”
This year, Champaign’s State Farm Center began requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for entrants at all public events with more than 200 people, including basketball games.
Indiana has a similar mask mandate for its Assembly Hall, but it isn’t always obeyed. The trend was so noticeable that Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson appeared at a Monroe County Board of Health Meeting in mid-December to explain the obstacles of enforcing mask-wearing at basketball games.
“Full compliance in large stadiums is really, really challenging, not just specific to us,” Dolson told the board.
One of the biggest issues with enforcement, Dolson said, is that the rules permit people to take off their masks to eat and drink. Buying something from the concession stand to sip or nibble on allows fans to keep their masks down for extended periods of time.
Big Ten colleague Rutgers took its precautions a step further this semester. Along with requiring proof of a negative test or full vaccination to enter athletic events, it limited concessions at Jersey Mike’s Arena to water and soft drinks until further notice.
Indiana’s Assembly Hall seats 17,222, and the school hands out a few thousand extra masks every game, Dolson said. Mask reminders are put up on the Jumbotron during game breaks.
Hamelberg said he sees about 40 percent of fans wearing masks at Indiana basketball games, perhaps less.
“You have to wear them to get in, but once you take your seat, not many ushers are going to come down and tell all 50 kids in a row to put their masks on,” Hamelberg said.
Usually, it’s those in aisle seats who get reminders from arena staff on masks, he said.
This isn’t to say the campus is the main culprit here: Indiana University’s student body is more than 95 percent vaccinated, the same as Illinois’s Urbana-Champaign campus.
Unvaccinated students and staff don’t test every other day as they do in C-U, but they do test every week.
“I think it’s a little more lax here COVID-wise, but that’s just the state of Indiana in general,” Hamelberg said.
In Indiana’s home county, Monroe County, 58.2 percent of the population (84,626 residents) is fully vaccinated. In Champaign County, 62.25 percent of population has all the required shots.
Expanded statewide, 53 percent of Indianans are fully vaccinated, compared with 66 percent of Illinoisans.
Indiana ranks 12th in COVID-19 deaths per capita among U.S. states, at 326 per 100,000 residents. Illinois ranks 29th, at 265 deaths per 100,000 people.
Monroe remains one of the only counties in Indiana with an indoor mask mandate in place, regardless of vaccination status.
“I do think considering the state of Indiana in general, Indiana University does pretty good job of the mask mandates,” Hamelberg said. “Getting a masked group of people to comply in basketball game scenario is just a lot harder.”