HOMER — A committee has been formed to come up with a plan for spending Homer’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
But Jeremy Richards, Homer’s mayor, has two projects in mind. And the one he said he’d like to promote is fixing sidewalks and curbs on a block of downtown.
Homer, with a population of 1,073, is receiving just over $150,000 in funding over two years from the federal government’s fiscal COVID-19 relief package.
The way Richards sees it, the town might see the biggest return on fixing sidewalks and curbs that have fallen into disrepair in a one-block downtown area and making them wheelchair accessible, he said.
“That’s kind of what I’ll probably be pushing,” he said.
Another project also needed — and not quite so visible from above ground — is to update storm sewers and water lines, Richards said.
For instance, Homer has some two-inch and four-inch water mains when today’s standard calls for six-inch mains, he said.
Richards, who was elected village president in April, said he learned right away after taking office that this money was going to be available.
“We were one of the first ones to apply to make sure we got it,” he said.