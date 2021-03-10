HOOPESTON -- Some of the first doses of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the local area will be coming to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center to be administered at the Village Mall in Danville.
Carle Hoopeston will be receiving 2,400 doses of the single-dose vaccine, according to Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
The Hoopeston hospital is one of 10 critical access hospitals in the state supporting a pilot program to bring vaccine to underserved communities.
The hospital is offering vaccinations at the Village Mall in partnership with the state Department of Public Health, according to Carle.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said the hospital will be receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses, but he couldn’t confirm when they would arrive.
“These doses will be given in addition to other allotments of Pfizer and Moderna at the Village Mall location in Danville,” he said.
Currently eligible for vaccine in Vermilion County are county residents 65 and older and anyone who lives or works in the county in health care, K-12 education, grocery stores, food and agriculture, shelter and adult day care, the postal service, manufacturing and public transit, according to Carle.
Vaccine is available at the Village Mall by appointment only, inside the former Hallmark store.
Appointments can be made online at MyCarle.com or by calling 217-902-6100.