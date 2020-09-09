I was disappointed by the hateful, mean-spirited and unconscionable attack on Illinois students in a local guest editorial invited by The News-Gazette on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The writer outrageously called University of Illinois students “bottomlessly evil” and went on to baselessly offer this absurd observation: “When it comes to principles, UI students have none.”
First, I apologize to our students for the gross mischaracterization that is the polar opposite of the students I’ve come know in nearly five year as chancellor at Illinois.
I challenge you to find a local charity, school or nonprofit service agency where Illinois students are not regular volunteers. Whether feeding the hungry, mentoring our children, fighting homelessness or going out to help complete strangers in the aftermath of natural disasters, our students are the first to defend the most vulnerable in our community and to step up to take care of those who cannot do so alone.
Our students collectively and continually distinguish themselves by their capacity for bottomless compassion, care and kindness. They live and demonstrate the principles to which so many among us pay only lip service.
The writer has every right to freely express his opinion. And if he or others wish to question or criticize my actions throughout this pandemic, that is fair game. Ultimately, I made the final decision to open our semester with in-person instruction on a foundation of our comprehensive testing and tracing program. I will always be accountable for my leadership choices. But I will not stand quietly for unfair, ill-considered and unabashed insults of our students.
The thing that makes this spiteful nonsense even more unsettling is the fact that the writer previously served as an instructor and faculty member at our university. His low opinion of the students who trusted him as a teacher and mentor over the years is as disturbing as his equating with evil the irresponsible behavior of a very few. Really, it seems like this is just a cruel and malicious attempt to vilify a group of people who the writer does not believe has the right to be part of our community.
There truly is evil in this world. We all have seen the face of it right here in this community with the senseless and horrible killing of a young visiting scholar in 2017. We have seen evil in the persistent systemic racism, social injustice and persecution of those who think, believe or look different. But to suggest that such willful, deliberate and direct acts of death and destruction are in any way equivalent to thoughtless behavior by a small number of our students is an unacceptable premise.
We have most certainly seen a few of our students behave in irresponsible ways this semester. The only ones more disappointed by their actions than I are their many responsible and thoughtful classmates who want to remain here together. The university is taking aggressive measures to identify those few who are putting others at risk. If they do not choose to comply with our rules and to meet our expectations, we are taking quick disciplinary action, including immediate suspensions.
We have put our trust in science, mathematics and guidance from local, state and national public health experts, along with the creativity and empathy of our faculty and staff, to give us a chance to do what many other university communities have found too difficult.
Now we are putting our faith in our students to make the hard decisions and the short-term sacrifices necessary to stay together this semester. Most are rising to the demands of these hard days, accepting responsibility and taking the difficult steps to keep one another safe. They are also encouraging each other to stay focused on the goal of remaining together while staying safe.
I believe in the strength of character, the values and the commitment to the community around us that the vast majority of our students display from the day they arrive here to the day they graduate.
I believe in our students.
And more critically, I know that they believe in taking care of this community.