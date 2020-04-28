'I wanted to pay it forward'
Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Click here.
CHAMPAIGN — Bruce Povalish had a $1,200 stimulus check burning a hole in his pocket. So the three-year resident of Champaign decided to put it to good use and help provide 1,00 meals for his new hometown.
“The bottom line is I wanted to pay it forward,” Povalish said.
Povalish enlisted his friends from Hamilton Walker’s at 201 N. Neil Street.
On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., the restaurant will give away 22-ounce, recyclable paper to-go boxes of steak chili mac prepared by chef Zach Schweig and general manager Nathan Escue. Utensils will be provided.
The meals will be handed out at the front door and to cars that drive up. Safe distancing is being practiced.
“Everything they make is wonderful,” Povalish said. “Zach does an amazing job. It’s going to be a comfort-food type thing.
“We’re going to keep dishing it out until it’s gone.”
Anyone is welcome to pick up a box.
“Whoever’s there is good to go,” Escue said.
“When you’ve got a family to feed and want to give them a nice meal on Friday, come by and we’ll give you some food,take it home and enjoy it,” Povalish said. “Anybody who needs a meal,we’ve got you covered.”
Povalish is the president of BGP Business Solutions. He was a consultant, who helped with the opening of Hamilton Walker’s.
“I was a subcontractor. I call myself a recovering CPA,” said Povalish, who started his own business 15 years ago.
Why use his $1,200 for the food giveaway?
“I know the intention of the feds was for people get the money, go out and spend it and stimulate the economy. For me, it would go into an investment account,” Povalish said. “If I can feed some people who are hungry and put it right back into the system, that’s what we’re going to do.”
It didn’t take long to put the plan into motion. Escue and Schweig figured out the timing and started to get the word out.
In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, they want to get involved.
“We thought ‘What could we do to play a bigger role?’ “ Escue said. “This is one day, one meal. We wish we could do more.”
Povalish will be at the restaurant Friday, helping with the giveaway while practicing social distancing.
If there are leftover meals, they will be taken to a local food pantry.
A Lemont native, Povalish is now a C-Uian.
During his earlier stay in C-U while working on the opening of Hamilton Walker’s, Povalish, met his wife Maureen. The 62-year-old moved to the city.
“I love it down here,” Povalish said.
Maureen is a retired speech pathologist at the Unit 4 school district.
“She’s my hero,” Povalish said.
Povalish thinks his charitable gesture might inspire others.
“We’re hoping this will,” Povalish said.
Povalish has been helping small businesses get relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I could talk for hours about how the people who got the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, a lot of them didn’t need it,” Povalish said. “The people who really needed it, a lot of them in the hospitality industry, got shut out.”
Escue has seen the impact of the economic slowdown on local companies.
“You definitely think about business and how we’re going to overcome this and get through it,” Escue said. “Zach and I talk a lot about our staff, our employees and the community, ourselves included.”Hamilton Walker’s has been doing preorder takeout on the weekends. Next up will be a fish fry Saturday, with orders taken by Friday.
Escue said restaurants have learned to be creative during the pandemic.
“We all want to go back to normal,” Escue said. “That’s going to be the challenge for us, for everyone. We’re going to strive for it.”
Escue said Hamilton Walker’s intends to reopen “as soon as we can.”
News-Gazette