CHAMPAIGN — Retiring lead Administrative Assistant Patty Floyd got a workout waving to all the well-wishers from her seat in front of Bottenfield Elementary School on Wednesday in Champaign.
Floyd, who has worked for Unit 4 for 33 years, was surprised by the retirement celebration that backed up traffic on Prospect Avenue.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I was not expecting this at all.”
The surprise was arranged by fellow Bottenfield Administrative Assistant Lydia Kington and PTA rep Rachel Dimock, who invited friends, family, staff and students. Teacher Amy Georgiou kicked off the ceremony by reading over the loudspeakers how much Floyd meant to the school, including a poem. Kington then dismissed Floyd to the circle drive, where she was swarmed by a vehicle parade.
News-Gazette