CHAMPAIGN — Local officials are calling on the state to make Champaign County its own region when determining if and when mitigation restrictions for COVID-19 should kick in.
Under the state’s regional plan, Champaign County’s fate continues to be linked to those of 20 others in its region.
But as of Wednesday, the county’s COVID-19 data is being excluded after Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the University of Illinois’ testing volume is overshadowing trends in the 21-county region.
The mayors of Champaign and Urbana quickly responded that excluding the data but keeping the county linked to 20 others is unfair after it made sacrifices to achieve its lower COVID-19 positivity rate even without the UI testing data.
“We have already sacrificed,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We have high compliance and we have low positivity rates, and it just doesn’t make any sense to lump us in with all these other counties.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen said Champaign County is unique not only in the state but in the nation in how it’s handled its pandemic response, and both the UI and community as a whole have worked hard to keep the positivity rate down and to bring UI students back safely.
Local businesses have sacrificed, particularly those in Campustown, in ways that others in the region have not, Feinen said, “and now that they are back open for business, to impose on them the regional statistics is just patently unfair and heartbreaking.”
Without Champaign County’s data included, the 21-county region is currently standing at the threshold of mitigation measures to be enforced.
Triggering that step would be three consecutive days in which the test positivity rate is 8 percent or higher or when hospital capacity diminishes.
The region as a whole had a 2.2 percent positivity rate, but with Champaign County data excluded has jumped to a 7.1 percent positivity rate with about one-third of the counties at 8 percent or higher and one county, Fayette, at 14.1 percent, according to the most recent seven-day positivity rate update Sept. 28.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said simply separating UI testing numbers from the Champaign County’s totals wouldn’t be feasible.
“We have always said on day one, and the university agrees, that the UI testing is not in a bubble,” he said.
All the rapid testing being done by the UI for students, faculty and staff not only has helped bring students back safely, Vaid said, “the surrounding community benefits from this as well.”
Vaid and both mayors also said there is already precedent in the state for individual regions in other areas of the state, among them Cook County and the city of Chicago.
“What we have been saying here is that what we have here in our community is different from anywhere in the country,” Vaid said. “If Chicago can be its own region, why can’t Champaign County?”
Marlin said local officials were trying to schedule a call with the governor’s office for later Thursday to discuss Champaign County becoming a single-county region.
Measures already taken in the local community — among them reducing permitted gathering sizes, restricting bar entry ages and guiding bar and restaurant seating — have resulted in a countywide positivity rate of 2.5 percent without the university’s testing data and 1.5 percent with the university data included, according to Marlin.
“Our businesses have sacrificed and our residents have sacrificed, and I think it’s just ridiculous that we’re being thrown in with the other counties that haven’t done these things,” Marlin said.
The UI agrees with the health district and the mayors, university spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
“We have worked closely with them and other community partners to offer an innovative approach to managing the pandemic. In fact, without their leadership and innovative efforts, our approach would not have been feasible,” she said.
“Our joint efforts are demonstrating that large-scale, frequent and fast-turn-around testing as a component of a holistic set of community-wide COVID-19 safety protocols can drastically reduce the spread of the disease.”
Kaler went on to say the UI’s approach offers a model for safely reopening the economy during a pandemic.
“Rather than penalizing it, the state should, as the mayors suggest, highlight it as an opportunity for our state and the nation by singling out Champaign County as a unique region in our state,” she said.