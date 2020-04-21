What for some time seemed inevitable is now official.
IHSA officials on Tuesday canceled all spring sports state series, following the organization's April Board of Directors meeting via video conference.
The decision comes on the heels of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Friday putting an end to in-school learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and, given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
This decision affects baseball, softball, girls' soccer, track and field, boys' tennis and bass fishing locally, as well as girls' badminton, boys' gymnastics, water polo, lacrosse and boys' volleyball at schools with those sports.
The IHSA previously placed a pair of delays on the 2020 spring sports season, postponing activities until at least April 7 and May 1 in conjunction with prior, separate declarations by Pritzker.
But with neighboring states such as Indiana, Iowa and Missouri already losing their spring high school sports amid the pandemic, it seemed likely Illinois eventually would follow suit.
“Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities — especially the seniors,” Anderson said in the statement. “It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams."
On top of this announcement, the IHSA Board of Directors also decided to suspend 2020 summer contact days "unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe."
Should such a situation transpire, IHSA officials are leaving the door open to a limited number of spring athletic events in the summertime.
"Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” Anderson said in the statement, “including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”