Less than 24 hours after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an extension to the stay-at-home order pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, IHSA officials announced Wednesday that spring sports will follow the same timeline, while adding they still hope to conduct a shortened season.
Pritzker on Tuesday announced Illinois' stay-at-home mandate would last through the end of April, after originally being slated to end on April 7. The IHSA fell in line with that directive, putting a stop to its spring sports until at least April 8.
Now, no IHSA activities will take place in the month of April.
"We remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA state series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA season limitation bylaw to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time."
High school sports organizations in states such as Kansas and Virginia already have canceled their entire spring schedules, but IHSA officials appear committed to finding some alternative to that maneuver.
"We are also realistic," Anderson said in the statement, "in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancelation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year."