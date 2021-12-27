CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will not play Florida A&M on Wednesday with the game canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Illini program. While it’s the first game Illinois has lost in the 2021-22 season because of the ongoing pandemic, it’s one of many across college basketball the last several weeks.
Illinois (9-3) has won seven of its last eight games, including a 25-point blowout Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri last week in St. Louis.
Given Illinois has paused all basketball activity, its return to Big Ten play — scheduled for a 5 p.m. Sunday game at Minnesota — is now in jeopardy.
The Illini opened conference action 2-0 with wins against Rutgers and Iowa in the early December games. They are one of four Big Ten teams undefeated in the conference along with Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern.