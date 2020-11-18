Many apply. But only two are chosen to receive the U.S. Department of Defense’s “Era of Hope” Scholar Award, worth $4.5 million over four years to early-career researchers “who have demonstrated significant potential to effect meaningful change in breast cancer.”
Among 2021’s recipients: ERIK NELSON, a researcher at the Cancer Center at Illinois, UI professor of molecular and integrative physiology and one of the “exceptionally talented scientists” DOD looks for, “who have shown that they are the best and brightest in their field through extraordinary creativity, vision, innovation and productivity.”
In the first installment of a new, occasional feature spotlighting important research happening on campus — and the faculty members behind it — Nelson explains what’s ahead, starting in February 2021, when the four-year grant period begins.
THE MISSION
“The majority of mortality associated with breast cancer is due to metastatic disease — that is, when cancer cells have spread to other organs of the body,” Nelson says. “At this stage of disease, treatment options are limited, and often not very effective.
“Although complicated, it appears that there are pockets of cells that survive the initial therapy and persist as ‘dormant cancer cells.’ At some point, these cells reemerge and form overt metastatic disease.
“Our major goals are to develop strategies to either prevent dormant cells from reawakening, or to better treat metastatic disease.
“We have found that various aspects of how our body regulates cholesterol are also very important for regulating the immune system.
“Our hope is to usurp these pathways to reprogram the body’s own immune system to attack metastatic cancer.”
THE TEAM
“This award mechanism provides the ability to engage several teams with different expertise, in order to work on a common problem in a coordinated fashion,” Nelson says.
“We have experts in nutrition and food preparation to inform us on diets, my own team and an immunologist will identify targets and evaluate them for their capacity to slow cancer growth, bioengineers and computational biologists will help us tease out the mechanisms of how these targets work and develop them, and finally chemists will design drugs for these targets.”
Also playing important roles, Nelson says: “survivors” committed to roles as advocates for breast cancer research.
“Cancer research advocates provide their unique perspectives throughout every aspect of this process, and help shape our research to tackle the problems that they have experienced in clinical care,” he says. “It is expected that this multi-pronged approach will allow us to make significant progress in a short amount of time.”
Among Nelson’s academic teammates: UI professors Paul Hergenrother (chemistry), David Kranz (biochemistry), Stephen Boppart (electrical and computer engineering), Saurabh Sinha (computer science), Wawrzyniec Dobrucki (bioengineering) and William Helferich (food science and human nutrition), as well as Wendy Woodward of the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center.
THE STAKES
“We believe that by leveraging what we know about cholesterol biology and the immune system, we can develop novel drugs and lifestyle strategies to improve existing therapies for metastatic breast cancer or even prevent metastatic disease altogether,” Nelson says.
“Given that roughly one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, and that many of these women will eventually develop metastatic disease, any improvement in our current therapies will have significant impact.”