With the UI passing the 1 million COVID saliva test mark, we asked seven faculty members: What do you know about the virus now that you didn’t when classes started in August?
PAUL HERGENROTHER
Professor of Chemistry
“At the start of the pandemic, testing for the virus was performed almost exclusively using so-called ‘NP swabs,’ which are invasive and uncomfortable/painful for the patient, and require health care workers to administer. Swabs and many other reagents have been in short supply throughout the pandemic, limiting broad testing.
“We now know that saliva provides a simple means — through self-collection — for frequent repeat testing without using supply chain-limiting items, and that such saliva testing, coupled with rapid isolation of individuals who test positive, is effective at significantly reducing positivity rates.”
DR. JANET JOKELA
Acting Regional Dean, College of Medicine
“The amount of asymptomatic transmission: we learned this is very common. Someone with no symptoms can spread the virus, unknowingly, to someone else who may become very sick or even die.
“This is why it is so important for all of us to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing, even if we feel fine.”
MARTY BURKE
Professor of Chemistry
“I hoped, but now I know, that COVID-19 is no match for the innovative spirit, collaborative instincts and gutsy resilience of our community.
“I am now hopeful that our experience will empower many other communities to achieve similar outcomes during the challenging year ahead as the world bridges to widespread vaccination that will end this pandemic.”
RACHEL WHITAKER
Professor of Microbiology
“For me, the importance and challenges of building community connections with the university became real in many ways.
“The COVID crisis highlighted the need for integrating social and biological sciences and building community connections in order to strengthen relevant and impactful research and science in Illinois.”
NIGEL GOLDENFELD
Professor of Physics
"COVID spreads by aerosols — tiny droplets a few microns in size that stay in the air and can easily build up and drift across a room. At the start of the semester, everyone thought you had to wipe down your groceries, and six feet was a magic distance beyond which you were safe.
"It's not, so to be really safe, get as far apart as you can, wear a mask, crack a window to improve ventilation if you can, and don't forget that people with no symptoms can spread COVID.
"Also, I had no idea that working on COVID for UIUC would expose me to so many wonderful, dedicated and generous staff, faculty, students and doctors, who really cared about opening up the university and helping others cope with the crisis. I've unexpectedly made new friends."
SERGEI MASLOV
Professor of Bioengineering
"When Nigel Goldenfeld and I started working on COVID-19 modeling in mid-March, we didn't have access to most of the data we now use in our models.
"We witnessed a rapid growth in the number of positive cases doubling every two or three days or so, but there was no data on hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. Now, we use all of these data to calibrate our models and make predictions for the governor's office regarding the probability of hospital and ICU overflow in the near future.
"When we started modeling the spread of COVID-19 on the UIUC campus at the start of the semester, we did not know the level of compliance with mitigation measures that our students will exhibit. However, our models told us that keeping COVID-19 under control would require a combination of testing several times a week with several other mitigation measures — contact tracing by CUPHD, Safe Illinois app, etc.)."
TAHER SAIF
Mechanical Science and Engineering
"How successful a community can be in fighting a pandemic if all of its members cooperate and follow the science.
"The UIUC family, with close to 60,000 members, conducted teaching, research and service throughout the semester while all of its members wore mask both inside and outside the buildings and maintained social distancing."