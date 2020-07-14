Illini Insider: What's making news on campus
A new, occasional feature by Editor and UI at 150 creator Jeff D'Alessio. Have news you'd like to submit? Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
HONOR ROLL
One way or another, the UI Alumni Association will find a way to honor this year’s award winners — if not during a planned homecoming week Oct. 15 gala at Pear Tree Estate, then some other way, promises President Jennifer Dillavou.
Joining Comeback Guests T. Patrick Walsh (’07), Mary (Vest) Mason (’90) and John Graf (’80) as homecoming honorees:
LOU AND MARY HENSON
An item since their undergrad days at New Mexico State in the 1950s, the first couple of Illini basketball will share the second annual Honorary Alumnus/Alumna Award, first presented last year to Stan Ikenberry.
BOB LUMSDEN (’53)
The beloved former advisor of the Student Alumni Association and its 1983 spinoff, Student Ambassadors, will be presented with this year’s Lou Liay Spirit Award.
Among his greatest admirers: former SAA President Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who says: “Bob’s devotion was matched only by his genuine kindness and enthusiasm for treating each day — and each person whose path he crossed — as if they were gifts.
ANGELA SINICKAS (’75)
You name the Fortune 500 company, and there’s a good chance the College of Media grad, California-based Sinickas Communications CEO and 2020 Alumni Achievement Award winner has done consulting work for it — from GE to BP, ExxonMobil to Edward Jones.
JOE GLAS (’62, ’65)
If the name rings a bell, it might be because of the Grainger College of Engineering scholarship the retired DuPont executive and 2020 Alumni Achievement Award winner endowed in honor of his mother and his mentor — the Dr. Joseph and Donna Glas Scholarship in Memory of Professor James Westwater.
SAFIYA NOBLE (’09, ’12)
The co-founder of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry will be presented with the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Award for her dedication to “bringing more students of color, women and African-Americans into the field” of library and information science.
MARKITA LANDRY (’12)
The first-ever winner of the UIAA’s Young Alumni Award earned her Ph.D. here and is now an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Cal, where her lab has earned a global reputation for its work in nanotechnologies for in-brain neurotransmitter imaging and non-GMO genome editing in plants.
AROUND CAMPUS
ANTHROPOLOGY
For her work promoting inclusivity within the scientific community, Professor Kate Clancy (above) was honored with the UI’s Distinguished Award for Excellence in Public Engagement, one of six such honors given.
Also saluted for their efforts: Public Engagement Portal developer Elizabeth Kirchgesner from the College of Education; Mindful Teacher Foundation board member Christopher Menard from the Department of Psychology; MakerLab director Vishal Sachdev from the Gies College of Business; and Age Friendly Champaign-Urbana initiative leaders Wendy Bartlo and Jeff Woods from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
APPLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Is yoga as good for the brain as it is for the body? The National Institute on Aging is investing $3.5 million over five years in research on that topic by Neha Gothe, a UI assistant professor of kinesiology and community health.
Gothe will study the neurocognitive benefits of yoga and compare it with aerobic and stretching-strengthening exercises.
ARCHITECTURE
Upon being named president of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture for the 2020-21 academic year, UI Professor Lynne Dearborn said: “We are poised to lead the charge for a more equitable, socially just and ecologically sound world and to help others imagine a world rich with possibilities for future generations.”
BANDS
Among the events called off due to the coronavirus: two of Marching Illini Director Barry Houser‘s favorites — Band Day and October’s 50th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships, which bring 5,000-plus student performers to Memorial Stadium.
BUSINESS
Two of the three winners of the 2020 National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation Research Award have offices in the Gies College of Business. David Molitor and Julian Reif shared the honor with the University of Chicago’s Damon Jones, their co-author on the paper “What Do Workplace Wellness Programs Do? Evidence from the Illinois Workplace Wellness Study,” published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics.
LIBERAL ARTS AND SCIENCES
Renowned Swanlund professor of entomology and Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology Director Gene Robinson (above) added another big title to his CV this month — interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Robinson will run the UI’s largest college while the campus searches for a permanent replacement for Feng Sheng Hu, who on July 1 began duties as the new arts and sciences dean at Washington University of St. Louis.
UI Provost Andreas Cangellaris said he intends to have a new dean in place in time for the start of the 2021 academic year but in the meantime, Robinson’s “extensive knowledge and experience at every level of this institution will serve the College well during this critical year ahead.”
PHYSICS
A $2.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation will fund the UI Physics Education Research Group’s quest to “improve the quality and accessibility of high school physics courses across the state” through the new Illinois Physics and Secondary Schools Partnership Program, it was announced Monday.
The goal, organizers say, is to “provide high school students across the state with the highest-quality physics experience, engaging students’ interest in STEM fields and preparing them to succeed at competitive research institutions.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
July’s employee of the month: security guard Alfredo Santos, who while on patrol in the spring, “used his investigative skills to identify a potentially dangerous situation” that UI police said Monday they couldn’t go into more detail about, due to its sensitive nature and privacy concerns.
“Through his thorough and swift action, he was able to connect someone that was in a very tough position with people who could help.”
SAVE THE DATES
7/16
Will fans be allowed inside Memorial Stadium for football games this fall (assuming there are football games this fall)? Count on that topic coming up a time or two at 11 a.m. Thursday, when Chancellor Robert Jones joins athletic director Josh Whitman for an hourlong COVID-19 briefing devoted entirely to athletics.
7/20
Welcome to campus, new UI Police Chief Alice Carey. Craig Stone‘s successor, chief since 2018 at the University of Maryland-Baltimore, will be the fourth woman in charge of public safety on a Big Ten campus.
Already in place: Michigan State’s Kelly Roudebush, Ohio State’s Kimberly Spears-McNatt and Wisconsin’s Kristen Roman.
8/6
Where were you on that Thursday afternoon five years ago, when the news flash no one saw coming arrived via email: “External issues have arisen over the past year that have distracted us from the important tasks at hand. I therefore believe the time is right for me to step aside,” Chancellor Phyllis Wise announced.
8/24
A fall semester like no other will begin with a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction. When it will end remains TBD.
One scenario under consideration has in-person classes finishing at Thanksgiving break, but UI officials are “still weighing different options and approaches to maximize the health and safety of our community.”
BY THE NUMBERS
23
Percent of 600-something voters throughout the campus community who picked October’s winning homecoming theme — “Stronger Together in Orange and Blue.”
It beat out a field of six others, including: “Always Illini,” “Illini Strong,” “Illini United” and “Together Again — Illinois Together.”
No. 5
Where Illinois ranked in the most recent Open Doors report among American universities with the most international students, its 13,497 trailing only NYU, Southern Cal, Northeastern and Columbia.
So it’s no surprise that UI administrators plan to challenge recently revised Immigration and Customs Enforcement restrictions on visas for international students.
0
Tolerance on campus for marijuana possession, use or distribution of any kind, the UI reminded all students and employees in a recent mass mail, as it’s obligated to do annually under the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.
While pot is now permissible under state law, it remains illegal under federal law — even when used for medicinal purposes.
“That means having a medical marijuana registry identification card under the Illinois Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act does not allow you to use or possess marijuana on University property (this includes but is not limited to outdoor spaces, classrooms, and residential halls) or as part of any University activity,” wrote Vice Chancellor Danita Young.
$3,930
Estimated combined value of six bicycles and three bike tires reported stolen to UI police in eight separate incidents during an otherwise slow May and June for campus crime.
MEMORY LANE
Forty years ago Sunday, the Games of the XXII Olympiad kicked off in Moscow — without Team USA and 65 other nations’ athletes. The boycott over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan cost hundreds of American athletes their shot at gold, including a future UI wrestling coach (Mark Johnson) and two elite Illini runners (Mike Durkin, Craig Virgin).
We asked Virgin — a member of the inaugural Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class — what he remembers about those dark days. His story is one of 2,058 featured on our Gies College of Business-powered UI at 150 & Beyond website.
“I first learned about a potential Olympic boycott sometime in February 1980 but just didn’t believe it.
“I had done a research paper on Modern Olympic History for a rhetoric class as a sophomore at Illinois, so I was fully aware of past precedents of boycotts — or threatened boycotts — and knew that none of them had ever been successful. There was no successful template to follow.
“I didn’t think this situation was anything fundamentally different, other than it might involve a few more countries. I thought President (Jimmy) Carter was very naive to think that the Soviets would pull all their troops out of Afghanistan just because the USA said that they would not be attending their yard party that summer.
“I thought it was a stupid idea back then — and, sadly, nothing has ever happened to change my mind since.
“It ended up being the second of three straight Olympic Games that suffered from boycotts — the African coalition of countries walked out of the Montreal Olympic Village the day before the opening ceremonies in 1976 to protest New Zealand having allowed a South African rugby team to play two exhibition matches in their country.
“And after the U.S. and our allies boycotted the 1980 Games in Moscow, the Soviet Union and her allies did a tit-for-tat and boycotted the 1984 L.A. Games. Did the Carter administration not see that one coming?
“I was hurt, aghast, disappointed, bitter, depressed, surprised and then just mad. Forty years later, I still feel the same way.
“What a wasted sacrifice by so many athletes. I just hope that it never happens again.”