Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.