CHAMPAIGN — A 26.2-mile race will not be part of this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, organizers said today.
The lingering impact of COVID-19, including staffing and health restrictions, led to the decision.
“While we are grateful that we will be able to host the other six events, our hearts break for our marathoners, who will not have the chance to test their mettle over 26 miles of Champaign-Urbana,” race director Jan Seeley said in an email to registered entrants this morning.
While the marathon won’t take place, a half-marathon, relay, 10K, 5K, Green Street Mile and Youth Run will play out on revised campus courses April 29-30.
Participants 5 and older who are registered for events other than the Youth Run must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result.
Due to the pandemic, the Illinois Marathon was canceled in 2020. In 2021, race organizers hosted a scaled-down version in September.