CHICAGO — Hospitals are returning to normal, more than 8 million Illinois residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and, on day two of the end of a statewide mask mandate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there are no metrics to project what comes next.
“I don’t know what is next,” he said. “We have seen progress, but there is no metric that can predict the future.”
The state will move into whatever phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that lies ahead without the public health leader Pritzker called a “beacon of stability.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will leave the department on March 14 after more than three years in that position, the governor announced.
Replacing her on an interim basis will be the department’s assistant director Amaal Tokars, Pritzker said.
Pritzker spoke Tuesday at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as the state’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 stood at 2 percent and Champaign County started the day with just 17 new COVID cases.
Ezike, who expressed optimism about a COVID lull this spring, said that while masking is no longer required “that doesn’t mean it’s not recommended.”
Pritzker said many people may continue to choose to wear masks, and he urged everyone to treat each other with respect and compassion.
“Someone in your presence may be more vulnerable than you are to a deadly disease,” he said.
Introducing Ezike at the podium was Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, who said efforts to get more people vaccinated will continue, as will efforts to dispel myths and rumors that have caused so much illness and deaths.