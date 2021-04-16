RANTOUL — In his life before COVID-19, Barry Little was an avid reader who gave his time in retirement to sharing his love of books with young students in two Rantoul grade schools.
Now, Mr. Little’s family will help continue encouraging young children to read by donating money they raised in his memory to benefit students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade at all four Rantoul elementary schools.
With $8,000 raised by the family, each school will get $2,000 to buy two books a year for each of their kindergartners and first- and second-graders, said Kelly Mahoney, principal at one of the schools, Northview Elementary.
The family was set to meet with her and officials from the other three grade schools Friday at Northview to present the donation, she said.
Mr. Little, of Ludlow, died Dec. 3 at age 73 after spending a month in the hospital with COVID-19, said his son, the Rev. Kevin Little, pastor at First United Methodist Church of East Peoria along with his wife, the Rev. Emily Little.
Kevin Little said his father worked as a truck driver before he retired.
According to Mr. Little’s obituary, his earlier jobs included working for his uncle at Little’s Men and Boys store in Rantoul, Slot & Wing Hobbies, Kmart, Domestic Linens, United Fuel, Manito Transit, JDC Logistics, G&D Integrated and Kraft Foods’ private fleet.
He began reading to kindergartners and first- and second-graders at Rantoul schools in 2017 after looking for something to do in retirement.
He both read aloud in classrooms and worked one-on-one with students on reading until the pandemic began last spring, his son said.
“Reading was a passion of Barry’s and one of his family’s sweetest memories of him,” says a statement from the family. “He spent hours reading with his own children, and eventually, his grandchildren. He brought books to life and inspired imagination with different voices and characters.”
Mahoney said Mr. Little volunteered at both Northview and Broadmeadow elementary schools.
“He was just a very kind, soft-spoken man,” she said. “He worked really well with the students. The students really liked him. He connected very well with the kids.”
Kevin Little said the family was trying to think of something to do to honor his father and continue to encourage children to read, and decided to raise donations for the schools to buy books for students.
“One of the things he’d seen was, often, some of these kids didn’t have books to take home to read of their own,” he said.
Kevin Little said his siblings and their spouses — Kelley and Rick Bleigh of Rockledge, Fla. and Kale and Crissy Little of Maplewood Minn. — worked with him and his wife on the fundraising and plans to donate money to Rantoul schools.
Mahoney said more than 500 kindergartners and first- and second-graders in Rantoul will benefit from the gift, and she expects it to cover the cost of books for them for several years.
Each of those students will receive two books this year, and then each spring for as long as the money lasts, she said.