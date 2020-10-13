Watch our drone video tour here
Ideally, the Monticello school district would be showing off its renovation project at the high school/Washington Elementary with a public open house about now.
Group gathering restrictions nixed that — at least for this fall — so the district is doing the next best thing: offering a virtual tour online, which allows participants to ‘travel’ from room to room to look at the new and renovated spaces, and to use their mouses to change angles in a virtual, 360-degree tour.
“The community supported the referendum for the improvements, and they are paying the bills, so we wanted them to see what they are paying for,” said Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “So many of our community members graduated from Monticello High School. They will be shocked at the changes within the school, and they will be proud of the ways we blended the old with the new.
“The bones are old, but the educational spaces have changed and will serve our community for many years to come,” he continued.
The original high school was constructed in 1921, and renovations to those spaces are some of the last portions of the project to be completed. The project has also included the addition of a larger gymnasium, classroom wing at Washington Elementary and a two-story high school science classroom and lab addition.
Craig Bliss of Illini 360 compiled the virtual tour.
— Steve Hoffm