DANVILLE — Four more lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Vermilion County, the local health department announced Tuesday — two men in their 60s and women in their 30s and 50s.

Over the past 30 days, the county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.

Fatalities by age group during that time:

  • 30s: 3 deaths
  • 40s: 2 deaths
  • 50s: 3 deaths
  • 60s: 6 deaths
  • 70s: 7 deaths
  • 80s: 2 deaths
  • 90s: 2 deaths

Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole also reported 150 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the pandemic total to 12,505. Of those, 198 are active.

Thirty-two COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized, two of whom are fully vaccinated, Toole said.

How Tuesday's new cases break down by age range:

  • Three residents in their 80s
  • 12 in their 70s
  • 17 in their 60s
  • 13 in their 50s
  • Nine in their 40s
  • 23 in their 30s
  • 22 in their 20s
  • 20 teens
  • 19 grade-school-aged children
  • Five pre-schoolers
  • Two toddlers
  • Five infants

