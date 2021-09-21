DANVILLE — Four more lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Vermilion County, the local health department announced Tuesday — two men in their 60s and women in their 30s and 50s.
Over the past 30 days, the county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.
Fatalities by age group during that time:
- 30s: 3 deaths
- 40s: 2 deaths
- 50s: 3 deaths
- 60s: 6 deaths
- 70s: 7 deaths
- 80s: 2 deaths
- 90s: 2 deaths
Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole also reported 150 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the pandemic total to 12,505. Of those, 198 are active.
Thirty-two COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized, two of whom are fully vaccinated, Toole said.
How Tuesday's new cases break down by age range:
- Three residents in their 80s
- 12 in their 70s
- 17 in their 60s
- 13 in their 50s
- Nine in their 40s
- 23 in their 30s
- 22 in their 20s
- 20 teens
- 19 grade-school-aged children
- Five pre-schoolers
- Two toddlers
- Five infants