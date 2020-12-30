CHAMPAIGN -- A temporary restraining order hearing for Merry Ann’s Diner set for Thursday has been cancelled after a permanent injunction order was entered Wednesday by Judge Benjamin Dyer.
In a settlement signed by diner owner Mary Pomonis and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, Merry Ann’s at 1510 S. Neil St., C, is now subject to a permanent injunction prohibiting it to operate without a valid health permit issued by public health.
Merry Ann’s will be permitted to serve for carry-out and delivery only after public health reinspects the diner and the owner submits a written plan to operate in compliance with state COVID-19 restrictions and public health requirements.
Pomonis will also be subject to paying a $50 permit reinstatement fee to public health and any fines connected with unlawfully operating without a health permit and/or city food and beverage license.
Public health suspended Merry Ann’s permit Dec. 9 for continuing to serve indoors in violation of a state COVID-19 mitigation order barring indoor service at bars and restaurants. Then the city of Champaign suspended the diner’s food and beverage license for continuing to operate without a valid health permit.
Jim Roberts, environmental health director for the public health district, said the diner wouldn’t owe public health a fine along with the permit reinstatement fee.
Further information about whether a fine will be owed to the city and how much that would be was unavailable.