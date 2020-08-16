Recollections of 2020 will include community sing-alongs from porches and driveways, anguished home-schooling sessions, and family weddings via Skype. Sweatpants and T-shirts became the new business attire, board games were cool again, silly livestreams the next best thing to “Saturday Night Live,” and the endless cancellations of community events.
This year’s 45th Urbana Sweetcorn Festival and the Sousa Archives One Community Together programming was canceled May 21. The decision to cancel was the right one to make. However, the recent social unrest rocking the country and our community convinced me that we needed to find a way to produce a virtual festival this year. Darius White, executive director of the Urbana Business Association, agreed.
Undeterred by reasoned voices to dissuade us from this mad-capped idea, we plunged into the effort in early June, having never done anything like this before. We quickly realized that live virtual performances by many of our local bands were impractical to pull off well, so I decided to use recordings and photographs taken from previous years’ performances for this year’s virtual music programming.
After viewing the first prototype movie in late June, Darius suggested we consider doing a virtual “Downtown Get Down” with a local DJ. This was a great idea, and he moved quickly to hire DJ Silkee to close out our planned programming.
The festival’s annual corn-
eating contest was replaced with an invitation to people to take silly pictures of themselves in their homes preparing and eating sweet corn being provided by the Urbana Business Association from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the southwest parking lot of Lincoln Square. People can email their photos to the Urbana Business Association office, and they will be posted on the 2020 festival’s Facebook page.
Previous year’s on-site programming included many hands-on activities for children provided by members of the Champaign County Museums Network. This year, my museum colleagues have created a variety of fun virtual activities such as “Silly-Dilly Inventions,” “Story Time for All Ages with Miss Kim,” “Baseball Rockets and Gravity Wells,” “Creature Teachers — From the Parks to Your Backyard” and much more. In addition, we will have a special cooking demonstration provided by the owners of Urbana’s wonderful Baldoratta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage.
Our virtual programming will conclude with a special retrospective finale highlighting images of past performances by our wonderful Urbana, Central and Centennial High School marching bands. A recorded performance of “America the Beautiful” by the U.S. Army “Pershing’s Own” Band will accompany this visual finale. The combined high school bands played this music arrangement in 2013.
Following this segment, we will end this year’s program with a virtual Downtown Get Down session with DJ Silkee.
This year’s program is supported by the Urbana Business Association, Urbana Arts & Culture Program and City of Urbana, Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Anita Purves Nature Center, Parkland College Staerkel Planetarium, Museum of the Grand Prairie and the University of Illinois’ Pollinatarium, Spurlock Museum and Distributed Museum.
For further information about the virtual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, call the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music at 217-333-4577 or the Urbana Business Association at 217-344-3872. For a complete schedule of performances and children’s activities, visit sousaarchives.org.